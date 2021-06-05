News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 24-30

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Miitopia Switch version rises to #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 34,451 107,176
2 PS4 Biomutant THQ Nordic May 25 24,596 24,596
3 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 23,932 2,225,801
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 14,057 2,600,834
5 NSw Rune Factory 5 Marvelous May 20 12,903 115,756
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,635 1,971,879
7 PS4 Resident Evil Village CAPCOM May 8 10,584 173,132
8 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 10,290 2,202,018
9 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,665 3,852,865
10 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 8,587 757,936
11 NSw New Pokémon Snap Nintendo April 30 7,698 229,443
12 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,643 4,291,915
13 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,982 6,784,128
14 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,961 715,510
15 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,956 1,898,273
16 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,193 3,872,414
17 PS5 Resident Evil Village CAPCOM May 8 3,695 51,868
18 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 3,572 4,056,240
19 NSw World's End Club Izanagi Games May 27 2,968 2,968
20 NSw Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise Imagineer December 3, 2020 2,892 104,597

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 17-23
