News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 24-30
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Miitopia Switch version rises to #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Miitopia
|Nintendo
|May 21
|34,451
|107,176
|2
|PS4
|Biomutant
|THQ Nordic
|May 25
|24,596
|24,596
|3
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|23,932
|2,225,801
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|14,057
|2,600,834
|5
|NSw
|Rune Factory 5
|Marvelous
|May 20
|12,903
|115,756
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,635
|1,971,879
|7
|PS4
|Resident Evil Village
|CAPCOM
|May 8
|10,584
|173,132
|8
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|10,290
|2,202,018
|9
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,665
|3,852,865
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|8,587
|757,936
|11
|NSw
|New Pokémon Snap
|Nintendo
|April 30
|7,698
|229,443
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,643
|4,291,915
|13
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,982
|6,784,128
|14
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,961
|715,510
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,956
|1,898,273
|16
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,193
|3,872,414
|17
|PS5
|Resident Evil Village
|CAPCOM
|May 8
|3,695
|51,868
|18
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|3,572
|4,056,240
|19
|NSw
|World's End Club
|Izanagi Games
|May 27
|2,968
|2,968
|20
|NSw
|Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
|Imagineer
|December 3, 2020
|2,892
|104,597
Source: Famitsu