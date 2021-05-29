News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 17-23
Rafael Antonio Pineda
Rune Factory 5 debuts at #1, Miitopia debuts at #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Rune Factory 5
|Marvelous
|May 20
|102,853
|102,853
|2
|NSw
|Miitopia
|Nintendo
|May 21
|72,725
|72,725
|3
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|26,253
|2,201,869
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|18,623
|2,586,777
|5
|PS4
|Resident Evil Village
|CAPCOM
|May 8
|16,332
|162,548
|6
|NSw
|Angelique Luminarise
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|May 20
|12,844
|12,844
|7
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|11,401
|2,191,728
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|10,361
|1,960,244
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|10,207
|749,349
|10
|NSw
|New Pokémon Snap
|Nintendo
|April 30
|9,767
|221,745
|11
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,289
|3,844,200
|12
|NSw
|Daikōkai Jidai IV with Powerup Kit HD Version
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|May 20
|6,865
|6,865
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,679
|4,285,272
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,261
|6,778,146
|15
|NSw
|Akiba's Trip First Memory
|Acquire
|May 20
|5,558
|5,558
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,960
|1,893,317
|17
|PS4
|Akiba's Trip First Memory
|Acquire
|May 20
|4,888
|4,888
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,869
|710,549
|19
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,349
|3,868,221
|20
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|3,649
|4,052,668
Source: Famitsu