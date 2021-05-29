Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 17-23

This week was full of big announcements for two major franchises: Dragon Quest and Sonic the Hedgehog . Heidi breaks down all the new installments in This Week in Games! Which are you most looking forward to playing?

― Hi again, folks! Apologies for my absence last week, but I think I have a pretty good excuse: between surgery and my second COVID shot, I was really not feeling it. (Waking up post-surg...