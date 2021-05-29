News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 17-23

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Rune Factory 5 debuts at #1, Miitopia debuts at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: May 17-23

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Rune Factory 5 Marvelous May 20 102,853 102,853
2 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 72,725 72,725
3 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 26,253 2,201,869
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 18,623 2,586,777
5 PS4 Resident Evil Village CAPCOM May 8 16,332 162,548
6 NSw Angelique Luminarise KOEI Tecmo Games May 20 12,844 12,844
7 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 11,401 2,191,728
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 10,361 1,960,244
9 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 10,207 749,349
10 NSw New Pokémon Snap Nintendo April 30 9,767 221,745
11 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,289 3,844,200
12 NSw Daikōkai Jidai IV with Powerup Kit HD Version KOEI Tecmo Games May 20 6,865 6,865
13 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,679 4,285,272
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,261 6,778,146
15 NSw Akiba's Trip First Memory Acquire May 20 5,558 5,558
16 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,960 1,893,317
17 PS4 Akiba's Trip First Memory Acquire May 20 4,888 4,888
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,869 710,549
19 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,349 3,868,221
20 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 3,649 4,052,668

Source: Famitsu

