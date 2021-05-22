News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 10-16
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Resident Evil Village PS4 version holds #1 position
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|Resident Evil Village
|CAPCOM
|May 8
|35,045
|146,216
|2
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|34,178
|2,175,616
|3
|NSw
|New Pokémon Snap
|Nintendo
|April 30
|17,593
|211,978
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|13,970
|2,568,154
|5
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|12,918
|2,180,327
|6
|NSw
|Famicom Detective Club
|Nintendo
|May 14
|12,269
|12,269
|7
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|11,133
|739,142
|8
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,914
|3,834,911
|9
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,753
|1,949,883
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,997
|4,278,593
|11
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,548
|6,771,885
|12
|PS5
|Resident Evil Village
|CAPCOM
|May 8
|6,083
|44,796
|13
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|5,194
|705,680
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,734
|1,888,357
|15
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,539
|3,863,872
|16
|PS4
|NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...
|Square Enix
|April 22
|4,454
|151,116
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|3,983
|4,049,019
|18
|PS4
|Judgment (New Price Edition)
|Sega
|April 23
|3,475
|12,615
|19
|PS5
|Judgment Remastered
|Sega
|April 23
|2,454
|13,091
|20
|NSw
|Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|May 14
|2,270
|2,270
Source: Famitsu