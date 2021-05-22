News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 10-16

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Resident Evil Village PS4 version holds #1 position

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 Resident Evil Village CAPCOM May 8 35,045 146,216
2 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 34,178 2,175,616
3 NSw New Pokémon Snap Nintendo April 30 17,593 211,978
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 13,970 2,568,154
5 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 12,918 2,180,327
6 NSw Famicom Detective Club Nintendo May 14 12,269 12,269
7 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 11,133 739,142
8 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,914 3,834,911
9 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,753 1,949,883
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,997 4,278,593
11 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,548 6,771,885
12 PS5 Resident Evil Village CAPCOM May 8 6,083 44,796
13 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 5,194 705,680
14 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,734 1,888,357
15 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,539 3,863,872
16 PS4 NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... Square Enix April 22 4,454 151,116
17 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 3,983 4,049,019
18 PS4 Judgment (New Price Edition) Sega April 23 3,475 12,615
19 PS5 Judgment Remastered Sega April 23 2,454 13,091
20 NSw Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero Bandai Namco Entertainment May 14 2,270 2,270

Source: Famitsu

