Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 31-June 6

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Miitopia Switch version stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 25,647 132,823
2 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 19,583 2,245,384
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 13,567 2,614,401
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,688 1,983,567
5 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 11,687 2,213,705
6 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 9,818 767,754
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,788 3,862,653
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,350 4,299,265
9 NSw Rune Factory 5 Marvelous May 20 6,447 122,203
10 PS4 Resident Evil Village CAPCOM May 8 6,354 179,486
11 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,925 6,790,053
12 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,778 1,904,051
13 NSw New Pokémon Snap Nintendo April 30 5,651 235,094
14 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,783 720,293
15 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,172 3,876,586
16 PS4 Biomutant THQ Nordic May 25 3,869 28,465
17 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 3,867 4,060,107
18 PS4 Judgment (New Price Edition) Sega April 23 2,521 20,755
19 PS4 Wing of Darkness: Winged Fräulein Clouded Leopard Entertainment June 3 2,376 2,376
20 NSw Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise Imagineer December 3, 2020 2,323 106,920

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 24-30
