News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 31-June 6
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Miitopia Switch version stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Miitopia
|Nintendo
|May 21
|25,647
|132,823
|2
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|19,583
|2,245,384
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|13,567
|2,614,401
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,688
|1,983,567
|5
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|11,687
|2,213,705
|6
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|9,818
|767,754
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,788
|3,862,653
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,350
|4,299,265
|9
|NSw
|Rune Factory 5
|Marvelous
|May 20
|6,447
|122,203
|10
|PS4
|Resident Evil Village
|CAPCOM
|May 8
|6,354
|179,486
|11
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,925
|6,790,053
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,778
|1,904,051
|13
|NSw
|New Pokémon Snap
|Nintendo
|April 30
|5,651
|235,094
|14
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,783
|720,293
|15
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,172
|3,876,586
|16
|PS4
|Biomutant
|THQ Nordic
|May 25
|3,869
|28,465
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|3,867
|4,060,107
|18
|PS4
|Judgment (New Price Edition)
|Sega
|April 23
|2,521
|20,755
|19
|PS4
|Wing of Darkness: Winged Fräulein
|Clouded Leopard Entertainment
|June 3
|2,376
|2,376
|20
|NSw
|Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
|Imagineer
|December 3, 2020
|2,323
|106,920
Source: Famitsu