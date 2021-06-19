News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 7-13

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game Builder Garage debuts at #1, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: June 7-13

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Game Builder Garage Nintendo June 11 71,241 71,241
2 PS5 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Square Enix June 10 20,889 20,889
3 PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Sony Interactive Entertainment June 11 14,663 14,663
4 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 14,579 147,402
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 13,507 2,627,908
6 PS4 Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection KOEI Tecmo Games June 10 12,210 12,210
7 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 11,951 2,257,335
8 PS4 Guilty Gear Strive Arc System Works June 11 11,722 11,722
9 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,661 1,995,228
10 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 9,802 2,223,507
11 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,596 3,871,249
12 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 8,561 776,315
13 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,577 4,305,842
14 NSw Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection KOEI Tecmo Games June 10 6,574 6,574
15 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,549 6,795,602
16 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,262 1,909,313
17 NSw New Pokémon Snap Nintendo April 30 4,796 239,890
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,710 725,003
19 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,027 3,880,613
20 NSw Jack Jeanne Broccoli March 18 3,931 25,518

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 31-June 6
