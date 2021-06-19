News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 7-13
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game Builder Garage debuts at #1, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: June 7-13
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Game Builder Garage
|Nintendo
|June 11
|71,241
|71,241
|2
|PS5
|Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
|Square Enix
|June 10
|20,889
|20,889
|3
|PS5
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|June 11
|14,663
|14,663
|4
|NSw
|Miitopia
|Nintendo
|May 21
|14,579
|147,402
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|13,507
|2,627,908
|6
|PS4
|Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|June 10
|12,210
|12,210
|7
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|11,951
|2,257,335
|8
|PS4
|Guilty Gear Strive
|Arc System Works
|June 11
|11,722
|11,722
|9
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,661
|1,995,228
|10
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|9,802
|2,223,507
|11
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,596
|3,871,249
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|8,561
|776,315
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,577
|4,305,842
|14
|NSw
|Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|June 10
|6,574
|6,574
|15
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,549
|6,795,602
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,262
|1,909,313
|17
|NSw
|New Pokémon Snap
|Nintendo
|April 30
|4,796
|239,890
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,710
|725,003
|19
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,027
|3,880,613
|20
|NSw
|Jack Jeanne
|Broccoli
|March 18
|3,931
|25,518
Source: Famitsu