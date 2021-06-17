Code Geass: Genesic Re;CODE Smartphone RPG Delayed to August

Game assembles familar characters to relive anime's story with new scenarios

Code Geass : Genesic Re;CODE, the new smartphone "game that Sunrise announced last December alongside a new Code Geass anime series, has been delayed in Japan to August. It was originally slated for this spring. The game's official Twitter account is holding a campaign for fans to submit designs for the game's icon design.

The "Geass role-playing game" assembles Lelouch, Akito, and other characters from the anime projects and allows players to experience various stories from throughout the franchise . Its gameplay has both role-playing game and simulation elements. It features brand-new, original story scenarios from leading writers and Sunrise , as well as numerous original exclusive illustrations. The staff bills the game as "the official sequel to the Code Geass franchise ."

The game's cast includes:

Shun Horie as Al, a boy with no memories

as Al, a boy with no memories Yūki Takada as Gigi, a mysterious girl

as Gigi, a mysterious girl Yumiri Hanamori as Archive, the librarian of the memory library

The anime's Sunrise , Ichiro Okouchi , and Goro Taniguchi are still credited with the game's original story, and Okouchi and Taniguchi are serving as executive supervisors. CLAMP is responsible for the original character designs. Kouhei Azano , Ao Jūmonji , Bisui Takahashi, and others are drafting each arc's story scenarios. JORO is developing the game, and the game features animation sequences from Sunrise .

Yoshimitsu Ohashi (Amnesia, Galaxy Angel , Sacred Seven ) is directing the new Gode Geass: Z of the Recapture (Dakkan no Zetto) anime series, and Noboru Kimura ( Princess Principal: Crown Handler , Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they? ) is writing the scripts. Takahiro Kimura is once again designing the characters based on the original character designs by CLAMP . Astrays is designing the Knightmare mecha this time. Sunrise , Ichiro Okouchi , and Goro Taniguchi are still credited with the original story.

The December event that announced the new anime and game had teased the new anime with the ending of the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection story.



The original Code Geass television series premiered in 2006, followed by a sequel series in 2008. The series has inspired various manga and original video anime, including the Code Geass: Akito the Exiled spinoff, which premiered in 2012.

The first film in the series' compilation recap trilogy, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Kōdō (lit.: The Awakening Path, official English subtitle: Initiation), opened in Japan in October 2017. The second film, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Handō (lit.: The Rebellion Path, official English subtitle: Transgression), opened in Japan in February 2018. The third film, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Ōdō (lit.: The Imperial Path, official English subtitle: Glorification), opened in May 2018. Funimation released the trilogy on Blu-ray Disc in March.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection , which is the most recent anime in the franchise , opened in February 2019 in 120 theaters in Japan. Funimation screened the film in North America in May 2019. Producer Kōjirō Taniguchi said in April 2019 that the film is "phase 1" of a 10-year plan for new content in the Code Geass franchise .