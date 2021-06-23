Ablaze Licenses Crueler Than Dead Horror Manga

Company will also publish Versus Fighting Story e-sports comic

Publisher Ablaze announced on Monday that it has licensed Tsukasa Saimura and Kozo Takahashi's Crueler Than Dead manga. The company will debut the manga in English physically and digitally on September 29.

Ablaze describes Crueler Than Dead :

No one knows where it started...but when the world finally realized what was going on, it was already too late. When Maki Akagi wakes up in a lab full of corpses, she learns from a dying soldier that she is the result of a last-ditch experiment to cure humans of a virus turning them into zombies. Accompanied by a young boy who also miraculously escaped, she will have to try to get to the very center of a devastated Tokyo filled with bloodthirsty monsters. The dome located there contains the last survivors of mankind. And humanity's very survival depends solely on a few drops of this miraculous vaccine...

Nihon Bungeisha published the second and final compiled volume of the manga in Japan in March 2018.

Saimura also drew the Tokyo Undead manga based on Shigeo Nakayama 's story. Tokuma Shoten published both volumes of the manga simultaneously in July 2015. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and released both volumes in an omnibus edition in October 2016. Seven Seas has also published Saimura's nine-volume Hour of the Zombie ( Igai: The Play Dead/Alive ) manga in English.

Ablaze also revealed it will publish writer Izu and artists Madd and Kalon's Versus Fighting Story comic on August 18 physically and digitally.

Ablaze describes Versus Fighting Story :

The first manga dedicated to the world of e-sports competition! Max Volta, leader of a team of professional players, launches an assault on the CAPCOM Pro Tour, one of the major international competitions for Street Fighter V. Everything does not happen as expected for the arrogant and overconfident Max... even after being named top pick to win the tournament, he suffers a crushing defeat. Max takes it out on his friends, which leads to his sponsors pulling out. He is afraid his career is over. But then the mysterious Inés offers to return to the basics of “VS fighting” and put together a team capable of beating the Japanese god of fighting games...and which will cause a storm in the world of professional gaming.

Glénat Manga previously published the four-volume comic in France in 2018-2020.



Source: Press release