Peach Boy Riverside Anime Reveals 3 New Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Coolkyoushinja and Johanne 's Peach Boy Riverside manga revealed three new cast members for the anime on Tuesday. The new cast members include:

Taku Yashiro as Chūki

as Chūki Satoshi Mikami as Kyūketsuki

as Kyūketsuki Mugihito as Kiki

The manga recounts the story of another "peach" beyond the well-known Momotarō the Peach Boy of Japanese folklore. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sartrienne Aldraic, princess of the Kingdom of Aldraic, dreams of traveling the world—a dangerous dream in a land where monsters roam the countryside as they please, and humans live behind high, strong walls. But when a chance meeting with traveler Mikoto gives hope to her dream, he shatters it soon after, as he reveals himself to be none other than Momotaro, ruthless demon-slayer. Though horrified by the gore Momotaro leaves behind, Sartrienne is convinced more than ever that she needs to learn about the world beyond her walls, and journeys out...following the steps of the mysterious, charismatic, terrifying boy she met that day...

The cast includes:

Haruka Shiraishi as Sally, the princess of a small peaceful kingdom who meets Mikoto and embarks on a journey to the outside world. A certain incident awakens the power of the peach within her — a power to fight demons.

as Sally, the princess of a small peaceful kingdom who meets Mikoto and embarks on a journey to the outside world. A certain incident awakens the power of the peach within her — a power to fight demons. Nao Tōyama as Mikoto, a boy known as the "demon hunter" with the power of the peach. He bears an intense hatred of demons and journeys with his dog to rid the world of them.



M.A.O as Frau



Toshiki Masuda as Hawthorn



Megumi Toda as Carrot



Jiro Saito as Inu/Dog



Haruka Tomatsu as Winnie, a young-looking witch who has lived for hundreds of years and runs a bar in the West Forest



Mayu Mineda as Millia, a former ogre

as Millia, a former ogre Daisuke Hirakawa as Sumeragi, a high ogre who assumed the form of a holy man

Misato Murai as Todoroki, an ogre who can control lightning

Yurika Kubo as Jucerino, an ogre god with overwhelming power

Yuko Suzuhana as Atra, an angel who knows Frau



This is the anime voice-acting debut for singer Suzuhana.

Shigeru Ueda ( Märchen Mädchen , Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production , and Keiichirō Ōchi ( Hinamatsuri , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is supervising the series scripts. Satomi Kurita ( Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic , Princess Connect! Re:Dive , Real Girl ) and Masato Katou are designing the characters. Takaaki Nakahashi ( Mannaka no Rikkun ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The team Q-MHz is producing the opening theme song "Dark spiral journey" featuring Yuko Suzuhana . Mitei no Hanashi is perfomring the ending theme song "Yoru o Koeru Ashioto" (Footsteps Across the Night).

The anime will premiere on July 1 at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT) on the Tokyo MX channel, and it will also run on the BS NTV channel and stream on d Anime Store and other services. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Creator Coolkyoushinja and artist Johanne have been serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R and MangaPocket app, and Kodansha published the ninth manga volume on February 17.