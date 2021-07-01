Seven Seas Licenses DARLING in the FRANXX, My Deer Friend Nokotan, Monologue Woven For You Manga

The Weakest Contestant in All Space and Time , Correspondence from the End of the Universe , It's Just Not My Night manga also licensed

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Thursday that it has licensed the DARLING in the FRANXX manga, the high school comedy manga My Deer Friend Nokotan , The Weakest Contestant in All Space and Time manga, the yuri manga Monologue Woven For You , the science-fiction romance Correspondence from the End of the Universe , and the mature manga It's Just Not My Night: Tale of a Fallen Vampire Queen .

Seven Seas will release Kentaro Yabuki 's manga adaptation of the DARLING in the FRANXX anime in omnibus volumes (each containing two volumes from the original manga). The first omnibus volume will be available both digitally and in print in March 2022 under its mature imprint Ghost Ship . Seven Seas describes the story:

In a devastated post-apocalyptic future, Earth is a ruinous wasteland. Humanity's only remaining strongholds are mobile fortress cities called Plantations. Massive beasts known as klaxosaurs, the planet's new apex predators, have pushed mankind to the edge of extinction, and within the walls of the Plantations, things are no less dire. Humans no longer love or reproduce--adults live on in sterile immortality while children are regarded as nothing more than parasites, artificially created to pair up and pilot the Plantations' giant defense robots known as Franxx. Former child whiz kid Hiro fails out of the piloting program after falling out of sync with his co-pilot, and a fateful decision to skip his group's graduation ceremony puts him on a collision course with a horned girl known as Zero Two, whose co-pilots always end up dead. She claims Hiro as her “darling,” but what can that word even mean in such a loveless world?

Yabuki ( To Love-Ru -Trouble- , To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness , Black Cat , Mayoi Neko Overrun! ) launched the manga adaptation in January 2018 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app, and ended it in January 2020. Shueisha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in April 2020.

Studio Trigger and A-1 Pictures ' original science-fiction anime premiered in January 2018 and aired for 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles and Funimation streamed an English dub .

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Oshioshio's My Deer Friend Nokotan ( Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan ) manga both digitally and in print in March 2022. It describes the story:

Torako thought she had successfully buried a wild past to become a normal high school honors student, with none of her classmates aware of her delinquent roots. But that all changes when she discovers Nokotan, a new transfer student with antlers, tangled up in power lines and being attacked by birds! Is Nokotan an elk, a girl, or something in-between? Whatever she is, Torako may regret helping her, since Nokotan can smell the former delinquent on her. Now a punky past and a monster girl have crashed into Torako's life in this hilarious (and chaotic) high school comedy!

Oshioshio launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in November 2019. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on February 17.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Masato Hisa and KRSG's The Weakest Contestant in All Space and Time ( Zenjikū Senbatsu Saijaku Saiteihen Ketteisen ) manga both digitally and in print in May 2022. It describes the story:

Hitomu is a young guy with no goals or dreams: he goes to work, comes home, sleeps, and repeats. That changes when he's abducted by a god and forced to participate in a gladiatorial tournament to find the weakest being in all of space and time! After Hitomu loses repeatedly, he's set against four weakling opponents to fight to the death...but he instead finds a way to escape, breaking out his fellow “losers”: a ghost boy, a slime girl, a useless robot, and a bug monster. Now fugitives on a hostile planet, the five weirdos must rely on each other. Alone they can't do squat, but together they just might be able to survive.

Hisa and KRSG launched the manga on Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star website in March 2019, and ended it in July 2020. Earth Star Entertaiment released the manga's second and final volume in August 2020.

Hisa's Nobunagun manga previously inspired a television anime in 2014. The manga ran from 2011 to 2015. Hisa also drew the manga adaptation of the Batman Ninja anime. The two-volume manga launched in June 2018 and ended in September 2019.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Syu Yasaka's full-color manga series Monologue Woven For You ( Kimi ni Tsumugu Bōhaku ) both digitally and in print in February 2022. Seven Seas describes the story:

Two college students with a shared dream and opposite paths collide--will their ambitions bring them together or pull them apart? Haruka has abandoned her dreams of the theater, but finds herself still haunted by memories. Meanwhile, Nao chases her aspirations for the stage head-on, refusing to back down or let obstacles obscure her way. When the lives of these two women cross, despite their contrary feelings, they end up entangled...as romance sparks between them.

Yasaka launched the manga on Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia Dash website in February 2020. Takeshobo published the manga's second volume on March 30.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of MENOTA's Correspondence from the End of the Universe ( Hate no Shōtsūshin ) manga both digitally and in print in March 2022. It describes the story:

Marko is a young Russian university student who is looking forward to finishing school so he can spend more time with his fiancée. However, those plans go out the window when he's abducted by aliens! These extraterrestrials have a mission for Marko, one that will take ten years. All Marko can do is make the most of it and get to know the strange creatures who are now his co-workers in this offbeat tale of a life far from Earth.

MENOTA serialized the manga on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Comic PASH! manga website from 2018 until April 11 earlier this year. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha published the manga's fifth and final volume on May 7.



Seven Seas will release the first volume of Muchimaro's It's Just Not My Night: Tale of a Fallen Vampire Queen ( Yo ga Yoru nara! ) manga both digitally and in print in April 2022 under its mature imprint Ghost Ship . It describes the story:

Powerful, world-conquering vampiress Manamir is on the verge of world conquest, but when a teleportation spell goes awry, she finds herself stranded on Earth. Not only has she been flung into a world that's not her own, she has lost the very power that defines a vampire: the ability to drink human blood! Unable to steal energy from others, Manamir has to make ends meet somehow, which is why she ends up working part-time at a convenience store, selling smokes to bikers while trying to grasp the subtleties of Earth life. Maybe she'd make more money selling her panties...

Muchimaro launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2020. Kodansha published the manga's second volume on May 7.

Source: Press releases