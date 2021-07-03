Denpa Licenses Ahndongshik's Renjoh Desperado Action Comedy Manga

Manga about wandering samurai woman looking for love ran from 2015-2018

Manga publisher Denpa , LLC. announced at the Kurocon Online event on Saturday that it will release Ahndongshik 's Renjoh Desperado manga starting in winter 2022.

The action comedy manga follows a young samurai woman who is wandering around the frontier looking for love, but all the men she encounters on her travels are scum. Denpa describes the manga as "An action “rom”-com with a little bit of country and a little bit of chambara... And a lot of great art from Ahndongshik ."

The manga ran in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine from 2015 to 2018, and the manga has a total of six volumes.

Ahndongshik also previously handled the original character designs for the Appare-Ranman! television anime.

Source: Kurocon Online livestream