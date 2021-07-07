Right Stuf Confirms Interspecies Reviewers Release Will be 'Completely Uncensored'

Right Stuf confirmed with ANN on Tuesday that it will release the Interspecies Reviewers anime "completely uncensored." The company will release the show in a Steelbook Blu-ray Disc set featuring episodes 1-12 and an art booklet. The release will include clean opening and ending, promotional videos, U.S. release trailers, and the original next episode previews. The company will release the anime on December 7.

Right Stuf also confirmed it will begin releasing the Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei anime this year. The company plans to release all three television anime seasons and both original video anime ( OVA ) works in the series.

Right Stuf had revealed its license of the Interspecies Reviewers series last September, and stated then it plans to release the anime under its Critical Mass label for adult works.

The television anime of Amahara and masha 's Interspecies Reviewers ( Ishuzoku Reviewers ) manga premiered in Japan in January 2020.

Funimation removed the series from its streaming service later in January, stating the company "determined that this series falls outside of [its] standards." The company stated it decided to take down the series altogether instead of altering the content. Amazon Prime Video removed both the English-dubbed and English-subtitled versions of the anime in the first week of February 2020.

Source: Email correspondence