Sentai Filmworks Licenses Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory Anime

Sentai Filmworks announced on Wednesday that it has acquired the license for the television anime of Ikumi Hino 's Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory ( Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun ) manga. The company will release the anime in select digital outlets and later on home video in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland, South Africa, the Netherlands, Scandinavian countries, Nordic Countries, Spain, Portugal, Central America, and South America.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and AT-X on July 14, and on BS11 on July 15. The version on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS11 will be edited, while the AT-X version will be unedited. The edited version will also stream on d Anime Store on July 14, and the "see-through" version will stream on July 20. The anime will begin streaming on other services on July 27.

The anime's cast includes:

Shunsuke Nakashige ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld episode director) is directing the anime at asread . Masashi Suzuki ( Koe de Oshigoto! , The Sacred Blacksmith ) is in charge of the series scripts. Maiko Okada ( The Future Diary chief animation director) is designing the characters.

The five-member unit Megami Ryōsei will perform the opening theme song "Naughty Love" and Megami Ryōsei+α will perform the ending theme "Zettai! Kimi Sengen." The five member group is made up of the Ashu Nekota (as Atena), Nairu (as Mineru), Kukuru Kurasaka (as Kiriya) Fureia (as Fley), and Yuki Yomichi (as Serine). The ending theme adds Akira Itsuki (as Sutea).

The story centers on 12-year-old boy Kōshi Nagumo, who finds himself homeless, penniless, and without relatives to care for him. As he lies on the street, he gets picked up to become the "dorm mother" of a dormitory full of troubled women's university students. Surrounded by idiosyncratic and difficult older women, Kōshi begins a "slightly ecchi new life."

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in December 2017.

Source: Sentai Filmworks