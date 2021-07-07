Stargazing Dog's Takashi Murakami Ends Pino Manga

Sci-fi manga about human, robot interacting in pharmaceutical company launched in June 2020

This year's 14th issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine announced on Tuesday that Takashi Murakami 's Pino manga will end in the next issue on July 20.

The near-future sci-fi manga's story centers on Hana, a woman who works in a pharmaceutical company, and her regular correspondences with the titular Pino, a robot equipped with an AI. Pino is tasked as a caretaker of the animals the company regularly uses for medical trials. But one day, Pino undergoes an unexpected change.

Murakami launched the manga in Manga Action in June 2020.

NBM Publishing released Murakami's one-volume Stargazing Dog manga in 2011. JManga also hosted the manga on its website. The American Library Association's Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) division listed the manga on its list of the top 10 graphic novels for teens in 2013.

Murakami's Namakemono ga Miteta manga inspired an original video anime in 1988. Murakami also provided the original character designs for the Harimogu Harley television anime that premiered in 1996.