Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Anime Teased in Visual

Show to run on record 30 channels this year; Mugen Train gets limited 'final screenings' before September 25 airing

Anplex's live-streamed "Kimetsu TV News Announcement Special" for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime announced on Tuesday that the Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ) television anime will run on 30 stations and channels (including Fuji TV and Tokyo MX ), covering most of Japan, this year. Aniplex noted that until now, its various series have aired on a maximum of 21 stations. Aniplex also debuted a new key visual with a short teaser video:

The special also announced that the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film will return to 383 theaters in Japan for a limited "final screening" run from July 22 to July 29. The studio ufotable illustrated an exclusive A5-sized birthday card to celebrate Kyōjurō Rengoku's (belated) birthday, and filmgoers will receive the delayed card while supplies last.

The studio is also presenting a catalog set for the goods offered in theaters, as well seven posters featuring frames from every cut in the film. The upcoming third batch of new theater goods include a set of clear file folders, badges featuring key animation sketches, and a wind chime based on the one seen in the film at the the Rengoku family home.

The film will then premiere uncut on television on most Fuji TV affiliates on September 25.

There will be new orchestral concerts for the film's music on September 4 and 5 in Yokohama. (The previous concerts last November covered the television anime's music.)

Aniplex of America posted an English-subtitled version on July 5 of the trailer that Aniplex streamed in Japan when it announced the sequel in February.

Koyoharu Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The series was followed up by the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film in October 2020. Four new Valentine's Day-themed shorts titled " Kimetsu Gakuen Valentine-hen " (Demon Slayer Academy Valentine Chapter) premiered online in February.

The manga arc that is inspiring the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime is also inspiring a novel that will ship on July 16.

Source: Kimetsu TV Shin Jōhō Happyō Special livestream