Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 12-18
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Nintendo
|July 16
|159,089
|159,089
|2
|NSw
|Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi
|Neos
|July 15
|107,319
|107,319
|3
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|CAPCOM
|July 9
|32,111
|169,787
|4
|NSw
|eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam
|Konami
|July 8
|20,711
|127,308
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|12,164
|2,694,102
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,565
|2,056,556
|7
|NSw
|Game Builder Garage
|Nintendo
|June 11
|10,634
|168,387
|8
|NSw
|Mario Golf Super Rush
|Nintendo
|June 25
|10,339
|139,787
|9
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,945
|3,919,253
|10
|NSw
|Earth Defense Force 2 for Nintendo Switch
|D3 Publisher
|July 15
|9,379
|9,379
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|8,661
|2,269,857
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,022
|4,340,598
|13
|NSw
|Miitopia
|Nintendo
|May 21
|6,674
|194,179
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|6,323
|811,687
|15
|NSw
|Monster wo Taoshite Tsuyoi Ken ya Yoroi wo Te ni Shinasai. Shindemo Akiramezu ni Tsuyoku Narinasai. Yūsha Tai ga Maо̄ wo Taosu Sono Hi wo Shinjiteimasu.
|Experience
|July 15
|5,754
|5,754
|16
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,493
|6,825,157
|17
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,733
|1,934,057
|18
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|4,347
|2,289,813
|19
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|4,141
|4,084,146
|20
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,063
|747,605
Source: Famitsu