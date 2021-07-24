News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 12-18

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: July 12-18

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Nintendo July 16 159,089 159,089
2 NSw Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi Neos July 15 107,319 107,319
3 NSw Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin CAPCOM July 9 32,111 169,787
4 NSw eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam Konami July 8 20,711 127,308
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 12,164 2,694,102
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,565 2,056,556
7 NSw Game Builder Garage Nintendo June 11 10,634 168,387
8 NSw Mario Golf Super Rush Nintendo June 25 10,339 139,787
9 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,945 3,919,253
10 NSw Earth Defense Force 2 for Nintendo Switch D3 Publisher July 15 9,379 9,379
11 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 8,661 2,269,857
12 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,022 4,340,598
13 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 6,674 194,179
14 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 6,323 811,687
15 NSw Monster wo Taoshite Tsuyoi Ken ya Yoroi wo Te ni Shinasai. Shindemo Akiramezu ni Tsuyoku Narinasai. Yūsha Tai ga Maо̄ wo Taosu Sono Hi wo Shinjiteimasu. Experience July 15 5,754 5,754
16 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,493 6,825,157
17 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,733 1,934,057
18 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 4,347 2,289,813
19 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 4,141 4,084,146
20 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,063 747,605

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 5-11
