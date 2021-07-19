News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 5-11
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Stories 2 debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|CAPCOM
|July 9
|137,676
|137,676
|2
|NSw
|eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam
|Konami
|July 8
|106,597
|106,597
|3
|NSw
|Mario Golf Super Rush
|Nintendo
|June 25
|17,333
|129,448
|4
|NSw
|Game Builder Garage
|Nintendo
|June 11
|14,105
|157,753
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|12,847
|2,681,938
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|12,348
|2,044,991
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,614
|3,909,308
|8
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|9,298
|2,261,196
|9
|NSw
|Miitopia
|Nintendo
|May 21
|8,272
|187,505
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,434
|4,333,576
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|6,933
|805,364
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,208
|6,819,664
|13
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|5,524
|2,285,466
|14
|NSw
|Samurai Warriors 5
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|June 24
|5,324
|55,570
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,237
|1,929,324
|16
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,582
|743,542
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|4,533
|4,080,005
|18
|PS4
|Samurai Warriors 5
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|June 24
|4,409
|70,376
|19
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,304
|3,896,920
|20
|PS4
|Scarlet Nexus
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|June 24
|3,581
|29,546
Source: Famitsu