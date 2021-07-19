News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 5-11

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Stories 2 debuts at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin CAPCOM July 9 137,676 137,676
2 NSw eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam Konami July 8 106,597 106,597
3 NSw Mario Golf Super Rush Nintendo June 25 17,333 129,448
4 NSw Game Builder Garage Nintendo June 11 14,105 157,753
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 12,847 2,681,938
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 12,348 2,044,991
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,614 3,909,308
8 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 9,298 2,261,196
9 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 8,272 187,505
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,434 4,333,576
11 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 6,933 805,364
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,208 6,819,664
13 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 5,524 2,285,466
14 NSw Samurai Warriors 5 KOEI Tecmo Games June 24 5,324 55,570
15 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,237 1,929,324
16 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,582 743,542
17 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 4,533 4,080,005
18 PS4 Samurai Warriors 5 KOEI Tecmo Games June 24 4,409 70,376
19 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,304 3,896,920
20 PS4 Scarlet Nexus Bandai Namco Entertainment June 24 3,581 29,546

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 28-July 4
