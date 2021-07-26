Momoiro Clover Z's Ayaka Sasaki Hospitalized Due to Paralyzed Facial Nerves

Group's August 1 live concert postponed after Sasaki was diagnosed, hospitalized on Friday

The official website for the Momoiro Clover Z idol group announced on Saturday that member Ayaka Sasaki was hospitalized on Friday after being diagnosed with right peripheral facial nerve paralysis on the same day. Sasaki's condition is currently under observation.

The idol group has postponed its upcoming "Momokuro Natsu no Panorama Jigoku 2021 ~Survive~" live concert, originally scheduled for August 1, to prioritize Sasaki's health, as well as the health of all members and staff.

Sasaki joined the Momoiro Clover Z idol group in 2008.

Momoiro Clover Z have performed theme songs for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal , Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F' , Bodacious Space Pirates , Pokémon: Black and White , and Chibi Maruko-chan .

