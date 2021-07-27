PAX West Event Requires COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test

Seattle game event slated for September 3-6

The official website for ReedPop and Penny Arcade's PAX West game event announced on Monday that it will require all attendees to show proof of vaccination for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or a negative COVID-19 test.

Each attendee needs to provide one of the following:

proof of receiving a final vaccine shot at least 14 days before attending

proof of a negative antigen test taken within six hours before the event starts

proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before the event starts

The event is scheduled to take place in Seattle on September 3-6.

Organizers canceled last year's PAX West event in September due to the ongoing pandemic, and also canceled its PAX East sister event earlier this year. They streamed PAX Online events last year and this month.

Sources: PAX West website, ICv2 (Milton Griepp)