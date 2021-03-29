PAX East Event Canceled in June, With Online Event Slated for July Instead

In-person event was scheduled for June 3-6 in Boston

Kyle Marsden-Kish, PAX (Penny Arcade Expo) event director at ReedPop, announced on Monday that ReedPop and Penny Arcade are canceling the PAX East event this year due to ongoing public health concerns. The event was scheduled for June 3-6 in Boston, but the staff did not sell tickets or exhibitor space in anticipation of a cancellation. The companies will host the virtual PAX Online event on July 15-18.

Marsden-Kish added that given the United States' progress towards addressing the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), he expects that the PAX West and PAX Unplugged events will still take place as in-person events on September 3-6 and December 10-12, respectively. The staff also plans for PAX East to return to Boston in 2022.

ReedPop and Penny Arcade will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

Last year's PAX East event took place during late February/early March 2020 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston.

Source: Press release