Dr. Mario World Smartphone Game Ends Service in November

Tile-clearing game launched in July 2019

The official website for Nintendo 's Dr. Mario World smartphone game announced on Wednesday that the game will end service on November 1. As of Wednesday, players can no longer purchase more diamonds (one of the in-game currencies). There will not be an offline version, although players "will be able to look back at your play history in Dr. Mario World Memories, which is a web page that will become available after the game's service ends."

The game launched in July 2019.

The game plays as a match-three tile clearing game. Players match descending colored "pill capsules" with similarly colored "viruses" in the level, attempting to clear all viruses from the level in this way.

