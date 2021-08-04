Anime NYC 2021 to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination, Masks

NYC will soon require proof of vaccination for public indoor areas

Founder of Anime NYC Peter Tatara announced on Wednesday that this year's Anime NYC event will require proof of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination and mask usage for all participants. This includes fans, exhibitors, artists, guests, crew, and staff. The event staff will provide more information and clarification, including details about ticket rollover options, later this month. Tatara noted that these new guidelines are as of today, and they may change depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the entire event staff has been vaccinated.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that the city will soon require that individuals provide proof of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination to go into indoor dining areas, indoor gyms, and indoor concerts and performances.

New York City uses the Excelsior Pass as a way for residents to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Participants may store their pass on their smartphone via the Excelsior Pass Wallet app or their phone's native wallet app, or they may print out their pass from the official website. Participation is voluntary, and individuals may provide alternative forms of proof.

This year's Anime NYC event is scheduled to take place on November 19-21 at the Javits Center.

The Anime NYC Powered By Crunchyroll convention collaborated with livestream shopping platform NTWRK for an online version of the Anime NYC event last November. The event was scheduled to take place in-person at the Javits Center in New York last November, but it was canceled due to the effects of COVID-19.

The New York Comic Con (NYCC) event staff is planning on holding an in-person event from October 7-10. The event's Twitter account posted on Wednesday that updates are coming soon regarding how de Blasio's announcement will affect the convention's protocol. Last year's scheduled physical NYCC event was canceled, and the organizers partnered with YouTube to hold a digital event on the same dates in October.

Source: Email correspondence