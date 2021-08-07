Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Anime Season 2 to Air in 2022

Sound Collection with new songs announced on Uzaki's birthday

The official website for the television anime of Take's Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ( Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ) manga announced on Saturday that the anime's second season will air next year. The website posted a special visual to commemorate the news:

Take drew an illustration to celebrate Uzaki-chan's birthday on Saturday:

In addition, a Sound Collection will ship this fall with "all" 40 background music tracks from the anime as well as two new exclusive songs — "Seishun Swimmers" (Adolescence Swimmers) by the characters Uzaki-chan and Shinichi, and "Enjoy! Cafe Gohan" ("Enjoy! Cafe Meal") by Ami, Akihiko, and Sakaki; Uzaki-chan's covers of the full opening and ending theme songs; and the short TV-size version of the theme songs.

The first season premiered in Japan on July 10, 2020, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

Kazuya Miura ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up , DRAMAtical Murder ) directed the the first anime season at ENGI ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up ). Takashi Aoshima ( Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily both seasons, Himouto! Umaruchan , Survival Game Club! ) oversaw the series scripts, and Manabu Kurihara ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up sub-character design) designed the characters.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sakurai Shinichi's one wish is for a little peace and quiet. But Uzaki Hana–his boisterous, well-endowed underclassman–has other plans. All she wants is to hang out and poke fun at him. With the help of her chipper charm and peppy persistence, this might just be the start of a beautiful relationship!

Take launched the manga on Niconico in December 2017 as part of the Dra Dra Sharp# brand.