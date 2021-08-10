Jason DeMarco Expands Role to Senior Vice President, Anime and Action Series/Longform at Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios

Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that Adult Swim 's senior vice president and head of anime and action series Jason DeMarco will have a new expanded role as senior vice president in the anime and action series/longform department at Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and Cartoon Network Studios (CNS). DeMarco will still retain his role at Adult Swim , and he will report to Sam Register , president of WBA and CNS and Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim .

DeMarco will spearhead WBA and CNS' expansion into producing anime content, identifying and developing projects in the animated action genre, and developing and producing series and longform programming for all audiences. DeMarco will also be the lead creative executive on The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the feature film directed by Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Blade Runner: Black Lotus , Eden of the East ) and produced by New Line Cinema and WBA.

DeMarco is also the current series and development executive of anime at Adult Swim . He is overseeing production of the Fena: Pirate Princess , Uzumaki , and Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime. He is also leading the creative direction, development, and implementation of on-air communication, promotion, packaging, and sponsorships on Adult Swim 's Toonami block.

DeMarco became vice president of strategic marketing and promotions for Cartoon Network and Adult Swim in April 2012. He co-created the Toonami block with Sean Akins in 1997.

