News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 8-14

posted on by Alex Mateo
Lapis Re:LiGHTs, The Magnificent KOTOBUKI: The Movie anime; Pokémon Sword & Shield, Skip and Loafer manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Inuyasha Set 6 BD Viz Media US$39.99 August 10
Lapis Re:LiGHTs BD Funimation US$64.98 August 10
The Magnificent KOTOBUKI: The Movie BD Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 August 10
Maid for Pleasure BD (adult) Kitty Media US$29.99 August 10
Maid for Pleasure DVD (adult) Kitty Media US$29.99 August 10
Mazinkaiser SKL BD Media Blasters US$19.99 August 10
Mazinkaiser SKL DVD Media Blasters US$14.99 August 10
One Piece Collection 27 BD/DVD Funimation US$39.98 August 10
The Tatami Galaxy Classics BD Funimation US$49.98 August 10
Ultimate Otaku Teacher Complete Series Essentials BD Funimation US$34.98 August 10

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blade of the Immortal Deluxe Edition Graphic Novel (GN) 3 (hardcover) Dark Horse US$49.99 August 11
Call of the Night GN 3 Viz Media US$9.99 August 10
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 1 Seven Seas US$12.99 August 10
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 3 Yen Press US$12.99 August 10
Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 2 Seven Seas US$13.99 August 10
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 2 Seven Seas US$12.99 August 10
Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 14 (hardcover) Viz Media US$19.99 August 10
Glass Syndrome GN Tokyopop US$12.99 August 10
Harukana Receive GN 8 Seven Seas US$12.99 August 10
Hi Score Girl GN 7 Square Enix Manga US$12.99 August 10
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 7 Seven Seas US$12.99 August 10
I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons but the Other World was at Peace! GN 1 Seven Seas US$12.99 August 10
ID: INVADED #Brake-Broken GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 August 10
Jealousy GN 4 Viz Media US$12.99 August 10
Komi Can't Communicate GN 14 Viz Media US$9.99 August 10
Love of Kill GN 3 Viz Media US$12.99 August 10
MADK GN 2 Viz Media US$12.99 August 10
Mint Chocolate GN 3 Yen Press US$12.99 August 10
Persona 5 GN 7 Viz Media US$9.99 August 10
Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition GN 9 Viz Media US$17.99 August 10
Pokémon Adventures Black 2 and White 2 GN 4 Viz Media US$9.99 August 10
Pokémon Sword & Shield GN 1 Viz Media US$4.99 August 10
Radiant GN 14 Viz Media US$9.99 August 10
Record of the Glass Castle GN Digital Manga Publishing US$15.95 August 10
Sasaki and Miyano GN 3 Yen Press US$12.99 August 10
A Sign of Affection GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 10
Skip and Loafer GN 1 Seven Seas US$12.99 August 10
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 15 Viz Media US$9.99 August 10
Sundome!! Milky Way GN 1 Seven Seas US$14.99 August 10
Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 3 Seven Seas US$12.99 August 10
Zo Zo Zombie GN 11 Viz Media US$11.99 August 10

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Are You Lost? GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 10
Call of the Night GN 3 Viz Media US$6.99 August 10
Cells at Work and Friends! GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 10
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 10
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 10
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 3 Yen Press US$6.99 August 10
Defying Kurosaki-kun GN 16 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 10
Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 10
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 10
Giant Killing GN 25 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 10
Harukana Receive GN 8 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 10
I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons but the Other World was at Peace! GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 10
ID: INVADED #Brake-Broken GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 August 10
Komi Can't Communicate GN 14 Viz Media US$6.99 August 10
Love of Kill GN 3 Viz Media US$6.99 August 10
Mint Chocolate GN 3 Yen Press US$6.99 August 10
Persona 5 GN 7 Viz Media US$6.99 August 10
Pokémon Adventures Black 2 and White 2 GN 4 Viz Media US$6.99 August 10
Radiant GN 14 Viz Media US$6.99 August 10
Sasaki and Miyano GN 3 Yen Press US$6.99 August 10
A School Frozen in Time GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 10
Skip and Loafer GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 10
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 15 Viz Media US$6.99 August 10
Sundome!! Milky Way GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 10
Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 10
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 10
Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 10
Zo Zo Zombie GN 11 Viz Media US$6.99 August 10

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Novel 2 Seven Seas US$13.99 August 10

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Are You Okay With a Slightly Older Girlfriend? Novel 4 J-Novel Club US$6.99 August 9
The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 10 J-Novel Club US$6.99 August 12
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 12

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Shadowverse: Champion's Battle Switch game Cygames US$49.99 August 10

