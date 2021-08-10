News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 8-14
posted on by Alex Mateo
Lapis Re:LiGHTs, The Magnificent KOTOBUKI: The Movie anime; Pokémon Sword & Shield, Skip and Loafer manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Inuyasha Set 6 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|August 10
|Lapis Re:LiGHTs BDCite
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|August 10
|The Magnificent KOTOBUKI: The Movie BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|August 10
|Maid for Pleasure BD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|August 10
|Maid for Pleasure DVD (adult)Cite
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|August 10
|Mazinkaiser SKL BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|August 10
|Mazinkaiser SKL DVDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$14.99
|August 10
|One Piece Collection 27 BD/DVDCite
|Funimation
|US$39.98
|August 10
|The Tatami Galaxy Classics BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$49.98
|August 10
|Ultimate Otaku Teacher Complete Series Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|August 10
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blade of the Immortal Deluxe Edition Graphic Novel (GN) 3 (hardcover)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|August 11
|Call of the Night GN 3Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 10
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 10
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 10
|Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 10
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 10
|Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 14 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|August 10
|Glass Syndrome GNCite
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|August 10
|Harukana Receive GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 10
|Hi Score Girl GN 7Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|August 10
|How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 7Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 10
|I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons but the Other World was at Peace! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 10
|ID: INVADED #Brake-Broken GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 10
|Jealousy GN 4Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 10
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 10
|Love of Kill GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 10
|MADK GN 2Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 10
|Mint Chocolate GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 10
|Persona 5 GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 10
|Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition GN 9Cite
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|August 10
|Pokémon Adventures Black 2 and White 2 GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 10
|Pokémon Sword & Shield GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$4.99
|August 10
|Radiant GN 14Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 10
|Record of the Glass Castle GNAnimeNewsNetwork
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$15.95
|August 10
|Sasaki and Miyano GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 10
|A Sign of Affection GN 3Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 10
|Skip and Loafer GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 10
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 10
|Sundome!! Milky Way GN 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 10
|Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 10
|Zo Zo Zombie GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 10
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Are You Lost? GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 10
|Call of the Night GN 3Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 10
|Cells at Work and Friends! GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 10
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 10
|A Couple of Cuckoos GN 5Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 10
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 10
|Defying Kurosaki-kun GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 10
|Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 10
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 10
|Giant Killing GN 25Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 10
|Harukana Receive GN 8Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 10
|I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons but the Other World was at Peace! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 10
|ID: INVADED #Brake-Broken GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 10
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 14Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 10
|Love of Kill GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 10
|Mint Chocolate GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 10
|Persona 5 GN 7Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 10
|Pokémon Adventures Black 2 and White 2 GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 10
|Radiant GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 10
|Sasaki and Miyano GN 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 10
|A School Frozen in Time GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 10
|Skip and Loafer GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 10
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 15Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 10
|Sundome!! Milky Way GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 10
|Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 10
|Wave, Listen to Me! GN 7Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 10
|Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 10
|Zo Zo Zombie GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 10
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 10
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Are You Okay With a Slightly Older Girlfriend? Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|August 9
|The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 10Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|August 12
|She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 12
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Shadowverse: Champion's Battle Switch gamePlease
|Cygames
|US$49.99
|August 10