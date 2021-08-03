News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 1-7
posted on by Alex Mateo
Fire Force Season 2, Maoyu - Archenemy & Hero anime; JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind, Pompo: The Cinéphile manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|El Hazard The Magnificent World OVA 1+2 Collection BDPlease
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$39.99
|August 3
|Fire Force Season 2 Part 1 BD/DVDCite
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|August 3
|Maoyu - Archenemy & Hero BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Flimworks
|US$49.98
|August 3
|Transformers Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook 4K HDR/2K BDPlease
|Shout! Factory
|US$29.98
|August 3
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Battle Angel Alita Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 3
|Bite Maker: The King's Omega GN 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 3
|Black Clover GN 26AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 3
|Chainsaw Man GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 3
|Days of Love at Seagull Villa GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 3
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 3
|Haikyu!! GN 45Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 3
|Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 1 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 3
|I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 3
|I'm Gonna Make You Melt GN (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|August 3
|JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World GN 1 (adult)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 3
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 1 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|August 3
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 3
|Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 3
|Kaze Hikaru GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 3
|The King's Beast GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 3
|Laughing Under the Clouds GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|August 3
|Netoraserare GN 1 (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|August 3
|Pompo: The Cinéphile GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 3
|The Promised Neverland GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 3
|Rozi in the Labyrinth GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 3
|Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 3
|Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 3
|Sensual Days GN (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|August 3
|Servamp GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 3
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 3
|Uncle From Another World GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 3
|We Never Learn GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 3
|Yona of the Dawn GN 31Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 3
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Black Clover GN 26Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 3
|Chainsaw Man GN 6Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 3
|Chihayafuru GN 27AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 3
|Days of Love at Seagull Villa GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 3
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 3
|Drifting Dragons GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 3
|Go with the Clouds, North-by-Northwest GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 3
|Haikyu!! GN 45Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 3
|Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 3
|I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 3
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 3
|JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World GN 1 (adult)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 3
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 1 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|August 3
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 3
|Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 3
|Kaze Hikaru GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 3
|The King's Beast GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 3
|My Dearest Self with Malice Aforethought GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 3
|Pompo: The Cinéphile GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 3
|The Promised Neverland GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 3
|Rozi in the Labyrinth GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 3
|Servamp GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 3
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 3
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 3
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 3
|Uncle From Another World GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 3
|We Never Learn GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 3
|With the Sheikh in His Harem GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 3
|Ya Boy Kongming! GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 3
|Yona of the Dawn GN 31Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 3
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 3
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 3
|Neon Genesis Evangelion: ANIMA Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 3
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 3
|Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 3
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 3
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|August 2
|Muscles Are Better Than Magic! Novel 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 5
|My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|August 4
|The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 5
|Slayers Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|August 4
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dragon Star Varnir Switch gamePlease
|Idea Factory International
|US$29.99
|August 3