North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 1-7

Fire Force Season 2, Maoyu - Archenemy & Hero anime; JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind, Pompo: The Cinéphile manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
El Hazard The Magnificent World OVA 1+2 Collection BDPlease Nozomi Entertainment US$39.99 August 3
Fire Force Season 2 Part 1 BD/DVDCite Funimation US$64.98 August 3
Maoyu - Archenemy & Hero BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Flimworks US$49.98 August 3
Transformers Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook 4K HDR/2K BDPlease Shout! Factory US$29.98 August 3

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Battle Angel Alita Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 3
Bite Maker: The King's Omega GN 2Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 August 3
Black Clover GN 26AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 August 3
Chainsaw Man GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 3
Days of Love at Seagull Villa GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 23Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 3
Haikyu!! GN 45Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 3
Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 1 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 3
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 3
I'm Gonna Make You Melt GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 August 3
JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World GN 1 (adult)Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 3
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 1 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 August 3
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 11Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 3
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 20Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 3
Kaze Hikaru GN 29Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 3
The King's Beast GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 3
Laughing Under the Clouds GN 3Please Tokyopop US$12.99 August 3
Netoraserare GN 1 (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 August 3
Pompo: The Cinéphile GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 3
The Promised Neverland GN 20Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 3
Rozi in the Labyrinth GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 3
Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 3
Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 3
Sensual Days GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 August 3
Servamp GN 15Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 3
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 3
Uncle From Another World GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 3
We Never Learn GN 17Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 3
Yona of the Dawn GN 31Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 3

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Clover GN 26Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 3
Chainsaw Man GN 6Cite Viz Media US$6.99 August 3
Chihayafuru GN 27AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 3
Days of Love at Seagull Villa GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 23Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 3
Drifting Dragons GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 3
Go with the Clouds, North-by-Northwest GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 3
Haikyu!! GN 45Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 3
Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 3
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 3
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 3
JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World GN 1 (adult)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 3
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 1 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$10.99 August 3
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 3
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 3
Kaze Hikaru GN 29Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 3
The King's Beast GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 3
My Dearest Self with Malice Aforethought GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 3
Pompo: The Cinéphile GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 3
The Promised Neverland GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 3
Rozi in the Labyrinth GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 3
Servamp GN 15Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 3
Shangri-La Frontier GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 3
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 3
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 3
Uncle From Another World GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 3
We Never Learn GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 3
With the Sheikh in His Harem GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 3
Ya Boy Kongming! GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 3
Yona of the Dawn GN 31Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 3

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 13Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 3
Loner Life in Another World Novel 1Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 August 3
Neon Genesis Evangelion: ANIMA Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 August 3
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 3
Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 3
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 3

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 August 2
Muscles Are Better Than Magic! Novel 3Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 August 5
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 August 4
The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 5
Slayers Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 August 4

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dragon Star Varnir Switch gamePlease Idea Factory International US$29.99 August 3

