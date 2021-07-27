News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 25-31

Arte, Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater anime; The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!, Pretty Boy Detective Club manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arte BD Funimation US$64.98 July 27
Black Rock Shooter BD Discotek Media US$39.95 July 27
Chihayafuru Season 3 BD Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 July 27
City Hunter Season 2 Part 1 BD Discotek Media US$69.95 July 27
Cosplay Cuties 2 DVD (adult) Adult Source Media US$24.95 July 27
Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater BD Funimation US$64.98 July 27
Fighting General Daimos BD Discotek Media US$59.95 July 27
Last Exile -Fam, The Silver Wing- Essentials BD Funimation US$34.98 July 27
Lupin III: Return of Pycal BD Discotek Media US$24.95 July 27
Mahoraba ~Heartful days~ BD Discotek Media US$49.95 July 27
MM! BD Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 July 27
Plunderer Part 2 BD/DVD Funimation US$64.98 July 27
Pokémon: Black and White DVD Viz Media US$59.99 July 27

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Berserk of Gluttony Graphic Novel (GN) 3 Seven Seas US$12.99 July 27
Blue Giant Omnibus GN 3 Seven Seas US$19.99 July 27
Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! Omnibus GN 1 (adult) Seven Seas US$19.99 July 27
Boys Run the Riot GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 27
Captivated, by You GN (hardcover) Yen Press US$17.99 July 27
Cirque du Freak Omnibus GN 3 Yen Press US$23.99 July 27
CITY GN 12 Vertical US$12.95 July 27
Cocoon Entwined GN 3 Yen Press US$14.99 July 27
The Demon Girl Next Door GN 3 Seven Seas US$14.99 July 27
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 1 Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 27
I'm in Love with the Villainess GN 1 Seven Seas US$12.99 July 27
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 10 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 10 Yen Press US$14.99 July 27
Karneval GN 12 Yen Press US$19.99 July 27
Lil' Leo GN 12 Denpa US$15.95 July 27
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 5 Seven Seas US$14.99 July 27
Ossan Idol! GN 4 Tokyopop US$12.99 July 27
PENGUINDRUM GN 5 Seven Seas US$12.99 July 27
Pretty Boy Detective Club GN 1 Vertical US$19.95 July 27
RaW Hero GN 5 Yen Press US$14.99 July 27
Seaside Stranger: Umibe no Étranger GN Seven Seas US$13.99 July 27
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary GN 1 Seven Seas US$12.99 July 27
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 4 Square Enix Manga US$10.99 July 27
Sweat and Soap GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 27
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Agravity Boys GN 3 Viz Media US$6.99 July 27
And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
Back When You Called Us Devils GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
Berserk of Gluttony GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 July 27
Blue Giant Omnibus GN 3 Seven Seas US$13.99 July 27
Boys Run the Riot GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
Cirque du Freak GN 5-6 Yen Press US$6.99 each July 27
CITY GN 12 Vertical US$7.99 July 27
Cocoon Entwined GN 3 Yen Press US$6.99 July 27
The Demon Girl Next Door GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 July 27
The Faraway Paladin GN 5 J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 28
Harem Marriage GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
I'm in Love with the Villainess GN 1 Seven Seas US$12.99 July 27
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 11 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
My Darling Next Door GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
PENGUINDRUM GN 5 Seven Seas US$9.99 July 27
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
Ranma 1/2 (2-1 Edition) GN 1-19 Viz Media US$10.99 each July 27
RaW Hero GN 5 Yen Press US$6.99 July 27
Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
Saint Young Men GN 12 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
She's My Knight GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
Sweat and Soap GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
Sweet Reincarnation GN 4 J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 28
Time Paradox Ghostwriter GN 1-2 Viz Media US$6.99 each July 27
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 15 Yen Press US$6.99 July 27
When We're in Love GN 10 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 27

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Novel 6 Yen Press US$14.99 July 27
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 2 Yen Press US$14.99 July 27
Goblin Slayer Novel 12 Yen Press US$14.99 July 27
In the Land of Leadale Novel 3 Yen Press US$14.99 July 27
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Novel 16 Yen Press US$14.99 July 27
Rascal Does Not Dream of Orusuban Imouto Novel Yen Press US$14.99 July 27
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 1 Seven Seas US$14.99 July 27
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 3 Yen Press US$14.99 July 27

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 July 29
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Novel 6 Yen Press US$8.99 July 27
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 2 Yen Press US$8.99 July 27
Goblin Slayer Novel 12 Yen Press US$8.99 July 27
In the Land of Leadale Novel 3 Yen Press US$7.99 July 27
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Novel 16 Yen Press US$8.99 July 27
Monster Tamer Novel 5 J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 30
Rascal Does Not Dream of Orusuban Imouto Novel Yen Press US$7.99 July 27
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 3 Yen Press US$8.99 July 27

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blaster Master Zero 3 Switch, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC game Inti Creates US$14.99 July 27
Final Fantasy I Pixel Remaster PC game Square Enix US$11.99 July 28
Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster PC game Square Enix US$11.99 July 28
Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster PC game Square Enix US$11.99 July 28
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Switch, PS4, PC game CAPCOM US$39.99 July 27
NEO: The World Ends with You Switch, PS4 game Square Enix US$59.99 July 27
Samurai Warriors Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC game KOEI Tecmo US$59.99 July 27

