North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 25-31
posted on by Alex Mateo
Arte, Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater anime; The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!, Pretty Boy Detective Club manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Arte BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 27
Black Rock Shooter BD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|July 27
Chihayafuru Season 3 BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|July 27
City Hunter Season 2 Part 1 BD
|Discotek Media
|US$69.95
|July 27
Cosplay Cuties 2 DVD (adult)
|Adult Source Media
|US$24.95
|July 27
Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 27
Fighting General Daimos BD
|Discotek Media
|US$59.95
|July 27
Last Exile -Fam, The Silver Wing- Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|July 27
Lupin III: Return of Pycal BD
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|July 27
Mahoraba ~Heartful days~ BD
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|July 27
MM! BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|July 27
Plunderer Part 2 BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 27
Pokémon: Black and White DVD
|Viz Media
|US$59.99
|July 27
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Berserk of Gluttony Graphic Novel (GN) 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 27
Blue Giant Omnibus GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|July 27
Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! Omnibus GN 1 (adult)
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|July 27
Boys Run the Riot GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 27
Captivated, by You GN (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$17.99
|July 27
Cirque du Freak Omnibus GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|July 27
CITY GN 12
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|July 27
Cocoon Entwined GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 27
The Demon Girl Next Door GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 27
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 1
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 27
I'm in Love with the Villainess GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 27
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 27
Karneval GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|July 27
Lil' Leo GN 12
|Denpa
|US$15.95
|July 27
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 27
Ossan Idol! GN 4
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|July 27
PENGUINDRUM GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 27
Pretty Boy Detective Club GN 1
|Vertical
|US$19.95
|July 27
RaW Hero GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 27
Seaside Stranger: Umibe no Étranger GN
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 27
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 27
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 4
|Square Enix Manga
|US$10.99
|July 27
Sweat and Soap GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 27
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Agravity Boys GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 27
And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
Back When You Called Us Devils GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
Berserk of Gluttony GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 27
Blue Giant Omnibus GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 27
Boys Run the Riot GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
Cirque du Freak GN 5-6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99 each
|July 27
CITY GN 12
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|July 27
Cocoon Entwined GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 27
The Demon Girl Next Door GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 27
The Faraway Paladin GN 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 28
Harem Marriage GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
I'm in Love with the Villainess GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 27
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
My Darling Next Door GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
PENGUINDRUM GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 27
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
Ranma 1/2 (2-1 Edition) GN 1-19
|Viz Media
|US$10.99 each
|July 27
RaW Hero GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 27
Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
Saint Young Men GN 12
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
She's My Knight GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
Sweat and Soap GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
Sweet Reincarnation GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 28
Time Paradox Ghostwriter GN 1-2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|July 27
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 15
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 27
When We're in Love GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 27
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 27
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 27
Goblin Slayer Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 27
In the Land of Leadale Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 27
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Novel 16
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 27
Rascal Does Not Dream of Orusuban Imouto Novel
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 27
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 27
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 27
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 29
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 27
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 27
Goblin Slayer Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 27
In the Land of Leadale Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 27
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Novel 16
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 27
Monster Tamer Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 30
Rascal Does Not Dream of Orusuban Imouto Novel
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 27
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 27
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Blaster Master Zero 3 Switch, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC game
|Inti Creates
|US$14.99
|July 27
Final Fantasy I Pixel Remaster PC game
|Square Enix
|US$11.99
|July 28
Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster PC game
|Square Enix
|US$11.99
|July 28
Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster PC game
|Square Enix
|US$11.99
|July 28
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Switch, PS4, PC game
|CAPCOM
|US$39.99
|July 27
NEO: The World Ends with You Switch, PS4 game
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|July 27
Samurai Warriors Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC game
|KOEI Tecmo
|US$59.99
|July 27