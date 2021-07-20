News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 18-24

posted on by Alex Mateo
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!, Listeners anime; Mashle: Magic and Muscles, No. 5 manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Listeners BD Funimation US$64.98 July 20
Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Trilogy BD Aniplex of America US$74.98 July 20
RahXephon Steelbook BD Sentai Filmworks US$129.98 July 20
Tenchi Muyo! War on Geminar Classics BD Funimation US$49.98 July 20
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! BD Funimation US$64.98 July 20
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Limited Edition BD/DVD Funimation US$84.98 July 20

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Jack Flash and the Faerie Case Files Graphic Novel (GN) 3 Seven Seas US$12.99 July 20
Battle Angel Alita GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 20
Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
BEASTARS GN 13 Viz Media US$12.99 July 20
Call Girl in Another World GN 1 Seven Seas US$13.99 July 20
Cheri, My Destiny! GN Tokyopop US$12.99 July 20
Children of the Whales GN 17 Viz Media US$12.99 July 20
Cutie and the Beast GN 3 Seven Seas US$12.99 July 20
The Dangers in My Heart GN 1 Seven Seas US$12.99 July 20
Gacha Girls Corps GN 1 Kaiten Books US$13.99 July 20
Girl's Shock GN (adult) FAKKU US$19.95 July 20
Heavenly Delusion GN 2 Denpa US$12.95 July 20
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 9 Viz Media US$12.99 July 20
LDK GN 16 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
Let's Get Horny GN (adult) FAKKU US$19.95 July 20
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 1 Viz Media US$9.99 July 20
The New Gate GN 6 One Peace US$11.95 July 20
No. 5 GN 1 Viz Media US$22.99 July 20
Otaku Elf GN 2 Seven Seas US$12.99 July 20
The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 14 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 20
RWBY Official Manga Anthology GN 5 Viz Media US$12.99 July 20
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 1 Seven Seas US$12.99 July 20
Shed that Skin, Ryugasaki-san! GN 2 Kaiten Books US$12.99 July 20
Sue & Tai-chan GN 3 (color) Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 20
To Your Eternity GN 14 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 20
UzaMaid - Our Maid is Way Too Annoying! GN 1 Kaiten Books US$12.99 July 20
The Whole of Humanity Has Gone Yuri Except for Me GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 July 20
The Witch and the Beast GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$21.99 July 20
The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting GN 1 Kaiten Books US$13.99 July 20

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Jack Flash and the Faerie Case Files GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 July 20
Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
BEASTARS GN 13 Viz Media US$8.99 July 20
Blue Lock GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
Boss Wife GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
Call Girl in Another World GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 July 20
Captivated, By You GN Yen Press US$9.99 July 20
Cells at Work: Platelets! GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
Children of the Whales GN 17 Viz Media US$8.99 July 20
Cutie and the Beast GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 July 20
The Dangers in My Heart GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 July 20
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 9 Viz Media US$8.99 July 20
The Honey-Blood Beauty & Her Vampire GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
Kakafukaka GN 12 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
Karin's mound: New Edition GN 1-3 Wakasa Seikatsu Corporation US$6.99 each July 20
Karneval GN 12 Yen Press US$12.99 July 20
LDK GN 16 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 1 Viz Media US$6.99 July 20
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 5 Seven Seas US$9.99 July 20
No. 5 GN 1 Viz Media US$13.99 July 20
Otaku Elf GN 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 July 20
Pretty Boy Detective Club GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
Ran the Peerless Beauty GN 9 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
RWBY Official Manga Anthology GN 5 Viz Media US$8.99 July 20
Saving Sweets for After-Hours GN 1 Viz Media US$10.99 July 20
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 July 20
Sue & Tai-chan GN 3 (color) Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
Undead Girl Murder Farce GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
We're New at This GN 8 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
The Whole of Humanity Has Gone Yuri Except for Me GN 1 Yen Press US$9.99 July 20
Will It Be the World or Her? GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20
The Witch and the Beast GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 20

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 11 J-Novel Club US$14.99 July 20
High School DxD Novel 4 Yen Press US$14.99 July 20
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Novel 13 J-Novel Club US$14.99 July 20
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 13 J-Novel Club US$14.99 July 20
The Invincible Shovel Novel 4 Seven Seas US$13.99 July 20
Last Round Arthurs Novel 5 Yen Press US$14.99 July 20
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 8 J-Novel Club US$14.99 July 20
Reborn as a Space Mercenary I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 1 Seven Seas US$14.99 July 20
Slayers Collector's Edition Omnibus Novel 1 (hardcover) J-Novel Club US$29.99 July 20
So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 12 Yen Press US$13.99 July 20
Unnamed Memory Novel 3 Yen Press US$14.99 July 20

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 6 Seven Seas US$9.99 July 22
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 13 J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 20
High School DxD Novel 4 Yen Press US$8.99 July 20
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 7 Yen Press US$9.99 July 22
Last Round Arthurs Novel 5 Yen Press US$8.99 July 20
The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Novel 16 J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 20
So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 12 Yen Press US$7.99 July 20
Tearmoon Empire Novel 5 J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 19
Unnamed Memory Novel 3 Yen Press US$8.99 July 20
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 5 J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 20

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed Switch, PS4, PC game XSEED Games US$39.99 July 20
Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed 10th Anniversary Edition Switch, PS4 game XSEED Games US$49.99 July 20
Cotton Reboot! Switch, PS4 game ININ Games US$39.99 July 20
Pokémon Unite Switch game The Pokémon Company US$0.00 July 21

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 11-17
