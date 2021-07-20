News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 18-24
posted on by Alex Mateo
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!, Listeners anime; Mashle: Magic and Muscles, No. 5 manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Listeners BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 20
|Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Trilogy BD
|Aniplex of America
|US$74.98
|July 20
|RahXephon Steelbook BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.98
|July 20
|Tenchi Muyo! War on Geminar Classics BD
|Funimation
|US$49.98
|July 20
|Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 20
|Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Limited Edition BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|July 20
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Jack Flash and the Faerie Case Files Graphic Novel (GN) 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 20
|Battle Angel Alita GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 20
|Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|BEASTARS GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 20
|Call Girl in Another World GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 20
|Cheri, My Destiny! GN
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|July 20
|Children of the Whales GN 17
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 20
|Cutie and the Beast GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 20
|The Dangers in My Heart GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 20
|Gacha Girls Corps GN 1
|Kaiten Books
|US$13.99
|July 20
|Girl's Shock GN (adult)
|FAKKU
|US$19.95
|July 20
|Heavenly Delusion GN 2
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|July 20
|Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 20
|LDK GN 16
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|Let's Get Horny GN (adult)
|FAKKU
|US$19.95
|July 20
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 20
|The New Gate GN 6
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|July 20
|No. 5 GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$22.99
|July 20
|Otaku Elf GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 20
|The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 14
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 20
|RWBY Official Manga Anthology GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 20
|She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 20
|Shed that Skin, Ryugasaki-san! GN 2
|Kaiten Books
|US$12.99
|July 20
|Sue & Tai-chan GN 3 (color)
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 20
|To Your Eternity GN 14
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 20
|UzaMaid - Our Maid is Way Too Annoying! GN 1
|Kaiten Books
|US$12.99
|July 20
|The Whole of Humanity Has Gone Yuri Except for Me GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 20
|The Witch and the Beast GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$21.99
|July 20
|The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting GN 1
|Kaiten Books
|US$13.99
|July 20
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Jack Flash and the Faerie Case Files GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 20
|Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|BEASTARS GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|July 20
|Blue Lock GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|Boss Wife GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|Call Girl in Another World GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 20
|Captivated, By You GN
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|July 20
|Cells at Work: Platelets! GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|Children of the Whales GN 17
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|July 20
|Cutie and the Beast GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 20
|The Dangers in My Heart GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 20
|Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|July 20
|The Honey-Blood Beauty & Her Vampire GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|Kakafukaka GN 12
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|Karin's mound: New Edition GN 1-3
|Wakasa Seikatsu Corporation
|US$6.99 each
|July 20
|Karneval GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 20
|LDK GN 16
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 20
|My Senpai Is Annoying GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 20
|No. 5 GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|July 20
|Otaku Elf GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 20
|Pretty Boy Detective Club GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|Ran the Peerless Beauty GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|RWBY Official Manga Anthology GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|July 20
|Saving Sweets for After-Hours GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 20
|She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 20
|Sue & Tai-chan GN 3 (color)
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|Undead Girl Murder Farce GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|We're New at This GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|The Whole of Humanity Has Gone Yuri Except for Me GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|July 20
|Will It Be the World or Her? GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
|The Witch and the Beast GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 20
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|July 20
|High School DxD Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 20
|How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Novel 13
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|July 20
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 13
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|July 20
|The Invincible Shovel Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 20
|Last Round Arthurs Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 20
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|July 20
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 20
|Slayers Collector's Edition Omnibus Novel 1 (hardcover)
|J-Novel Club
|US$29.99
|July 20
|So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|July 20
|Unnamed Memory Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 20
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura Novel 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 22
|Cooking with Wild Game Novel 13
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 20
|High School DxD Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 20
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|July 22
|Last Round Arthurs Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 20
|The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Novel 16
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 20
|So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 20
|Tearmoon Empire Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 19
|Unnamed Memory Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 20
|The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 20
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed Switch, PS4, PC game
|XSEED Games
|US$39.99
|July 20
|Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed 10th Anniversary Edition Switch, PS4 game
|XSEED Games
|US$49.99
|July 20
|Cotton Reboot! Switch, PS4 game
|ININ Games
|US$39.99
|July 20
|Pokémon Unite Switch game
|The Pokémon Company
|US$0.00
|July 21
