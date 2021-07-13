News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 11-17

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Isekai Quartet 2 anime; MARS RED, Devil's Candy manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
A Certain Magical Index Season 1 Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|July 13
Grisaia Complete Collection BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.99
|July 13
Isekai Quartet 2 BD
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|July 13
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Set 1 BD
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|July 13
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bad Boys, Happy Home Graphic Novel (GN) 1
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 13
Bungo Stray Dogs GN 19
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 13
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 13
Case Closed GN 79
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 13
Days on Fes GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 13
Devil's Candy GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|July 13
Fly Me to the Moon GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 13
Gal Gohan GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 13
Heaven's Design Team GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 13
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 13
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 13
Horimiya GN 15
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 13
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 13
Interspecies Reviewers GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 13
The Invincible Shovel GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 13
Kimagure Orange Road Omnibus GN 5
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$24.99
|July 13
Kisses, Macarons, and Lonely Pie GN
|KUMA
|US$14.95
|July 13
Love and Heart GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 13
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 13
MARS RED GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 13
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 18
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 13
RIN-NE GN 40
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 13
Slasher Maidens GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 13
Soul Eater GN 4 (hardcover)
|Square Enix Manga
|US$19.99
|July 13
Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 13
Stitch and the Samurai GN 2
|Tokyopop
|US$10.99
|July 13
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 13
To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 13
Toppu GP GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 13
The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 13
Yuri Is My Job! GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 13
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ace of the Diamond GN 33
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 13
ASHIDAKA -The Iron Hero- GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 13
Bungo Stray Dogs GN 19
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 13
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 13
Case Closed GN 79
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 13
Cells at Work! Baby GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 13
The Dawn of the Witch GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 13
Days on Fes GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 13
Devil's Candy GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 13
Fly Me to the Moon GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 13
Giant Killing GN 24
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 13
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 13
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 13
The Invincible Shovel GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 13
Horimiya GN 15
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 13
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 13
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 13
Love and Heart GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 13
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 13
MARS RED GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 13
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 18
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 13
Police in a Pod GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 13
RIN-NE GN 40
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 13
Riverbed Projector GN 3
|Irodori Comics
|US$4.99
|July 13
Shaman King: Marcos GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 13
Slasher Maidens GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 13
The Springtime of My Life Began with You GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 13
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 13
Toppu GP GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 13
Tokyo Revengers GN 21
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 13
The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 13
Yuri Is My Job! GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 13
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 13
Goblin Slayer! Side Story II Dai Katana Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 13
Hello World Novel
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 13
The Miracles of the Namiya General Store Novel
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|July 13
Monogatari Final Season Novel Box Set
|Vertical
|US$109.65
|July 13
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Black Summoner Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 16
Goblin Slayer! Side Story II Dai Katana Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 13
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|July 15
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 15
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 12
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Switch game
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|July 16
