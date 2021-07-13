News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 11-17

posted on by Alex Mateo
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Isekai Quartet 2 anime; MARS RED, Devil's Candy manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Certain Magical Index Season 1 Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$34.98 July 13
Grisaia Complete Collection BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$69.99 July 13
Isekai Quartet 2 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$34.98 July 13
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Set 1 BDPlease Viz Media US$49.99 July 13

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bad Boys, Happy Home Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 July 13
Bungo Stray Dogs GN 19Cite Yen Press US$12.99 July 13
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 13
Case Closed GN 79Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 13
Days on Fes GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 13
Devil's Candy GN 1Please Viz Media US$16.99 July 13
Fly Me to the Moon GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 13
Gal Gohan GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 13
Heaven's Design Team GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 13
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 13
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 13
Horimiya GN 15Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 13
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 13
Interspecies Reviewers GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 13
The Invincible Shovel GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 13
Kimagure Orange Road Omnibus GN 5Please Digital Manga Publishing US$24.99 July 13
Kisses, Macarons, and Lonely Pie GNPlease KUMA US$14.95 July 13
Love and Heart GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 13
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 13
MARS RED GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 13
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 18Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 13
RIN-NE GN 40Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 13
Slasher Maidens GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 13
Soul Eater GN 4 (hardcover)Please Square Enix Manga US$19.99 July 13
Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 13
Stitch and the Samurai GN 2Please Tokyopop US$10.99 July 13
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 10Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 13
To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 13
Toppu GP GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 13
The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 13
Yuri Is My Job! GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 13

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ace of the Diamond GN 33Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 13
ASHIDAKA -The Iron Hero- GN 3Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 13
Bungo Stray Dogs GN 19AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 July 13
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 13
Case Closed GN 79Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 13
Cells at Work! Baby GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 13
The Dawn of the Witch GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 13
Days on Fes GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 13
Devil's Candy GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 13
Fly Me to the Moon GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 13
Giant Killing GN 24Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 13
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 13
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 13
The Invincible Shovel GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 13
Horimiya GN 15Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 13
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 13
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 13
Love and Heart GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 13
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 13
MARS RED GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 13
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 18Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 13
Police in a Pod GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 13
RIN-NE GN 40Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 13
Riverbed Projector GN 3Please Irodori Comics US$4.99 July 13
Shaman King: Marcos GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 13
Slasher Maidens GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 13
The Springtime of My Life Began with You GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 13
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 13
Toppu GP GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 13
Tokyo Revengers GN 21Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 13
The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 13
Yuri Is My Job! GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 13

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 13
Goblin Slayer! Side Story II Dai Katana Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$14.99 July 13
Hello World NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 July 13
The Miracles of the Namiya General Store NovelPlease Yen Press US$13.99 July 13
Monogatari Final Season Novel Box SetPlease Vertical US$109.65 July 13

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Summoner Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 16
Goblin Slayer! Side Story II Dai Katana Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$8.99 July 13
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$9.99 July 15
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 15Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 12

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 July 16

