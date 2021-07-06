News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 4-10
posted on by Alex Mateo
Knights of Sidonia, Gleipnir anime; Great Pretender, Kageki Shojo!! manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|ALL OUT!! Complete Series Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|July 6
|Gleipnir Season 1 BDCite
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 6
|Knights of Sidonia BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|July 6
|One Piece Season 11 Part 3 BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$44.98
|July 6
|School-Live! The Movie BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$19.98
|July 6
|Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 6
|The Vision of Escaflowne Complete Series Classics BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|July 6
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|APOSIMZ Graphic Novel (GN) 7Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|July 6
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 1 GN 6Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|July 6
|D.Gray-man GN 27AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 6
|Dai Dark GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 6
|Devilish Darlings Portal Fantasy GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 6
|Dr. Stone GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 6
|FANGS GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|July 6
|Fire Force GN 23Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
|Futaribeya: A Room for Two GN 8Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|July 6
|Great Pretender GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 6
|Her Royal Highness Seems to Be Angry GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|July 6
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|July 6
|Idol Dreams GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 6
|Kageki Shojo!! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 6
|Laughing Under the Clouds GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|July 6
|Love Me, Love Me Not GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 6
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 6
|Muscles Are Better Than Magic! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 6
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 6
|My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 6
|Oresama Teacher GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 6
|Orient GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
|Platinum End GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 6
|Queen's Quality GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 6
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 6
|Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 6
|Shaman King Omnibus GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|July 6
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 6
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 6
|SUPER HXEROS GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 6
|Undead Unluck GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 6
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|1122: For a Happy Marriage GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
|APOSIMZ GN 7Cite
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|July 6
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Volume 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 7
|BAKEMONOGATARI GN 9Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|July 6
|D.Gray-man GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 6
|Dai Dark GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 6
|Devilish Darlings Portal Fantasy GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 6
|Dr. Stone GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 6
|Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III: The Stage of Carnage, Shimousa - Seven Duels of Swordmasters GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
|Fire Force GN 23Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
|Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
|Great Pretender GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 6
|Guilty GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
|I Love Yuri and I Got Bodyswapped with a Fujoshi! GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 7
|Kageki Shojo!! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 6
|Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
|Love Me, Love Me Not GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 6
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 6
|Muscles Are Better Than Magic! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 6
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 6
|My Dearest Self with Malice Aforethought GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
|My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 6
|Platinum End GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 6
|Queen's Quality GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 6
|Record of Wortenia War GN 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 6
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 6
|Shaman King The Super Star GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
|Smile Down the Runway GN 19Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
|That's My Atypical Girl GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
|Those Snow White Notes GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
|Undead Unluck GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 6
|With the Sheikh in His Harem GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
|Ya Boy Kongming! GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 6
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 6
|Berserk of Gluttony Novel 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 6
|I'm in Love with the Villainess Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 6
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel Omnibus 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$22.99
|July 6
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Altina the Sword Princess Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 5
|Culinary Chronicles of the Court Flower Novel 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 9
|Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 7
|My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 7
|My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 9
|Record of Wortenia War Novel 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 8
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 8
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Switch, PC gamePlease
|CAPCOM
|US$59.99
|July 9
|The Silver Case 2425 Switch gameCite
|NIS America
|US$39.99
|July 6
|The Silver Case 2425 Deluxe Edition Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|July 6
|Ys IX: Monstrom NOX - Pact Edition Switch gamePlease
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|July 6
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Digital FanbookPlease
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 6