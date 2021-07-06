News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 4-10

posted on by Alex Mateo
Knights of Sidonia, Gleipnir anime; Great Pretender, Kageki Shojo!! manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
ALL OUT!! Complete Series Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$34.98 July 6
Gleipnir Season 1 BDCite Funimation US$64.98 July 6
Knights of Sidonia BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 July 6
One Piece Season 11 Part 3 BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$44.98 July 6
School-Live! The Movie BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$19.98 July 6
Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 July 6
The Vision of Escaflowne Complete Series Classics BDPlease Funimation US$69.98 July 6

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
APOSIMZ Graphic Novel (GN) 7Please Vertical US$12.95 July 6
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 1 GN 6Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 July 6
D.Gray-man GN 27AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 July 6
Dai Dark GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 6
Devilish Darlings Portal Fantasy GNPlease Seven Seas US$13.99 July 6
Dr. Stone GN 17Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 6
FANGS GN 1Please Tokyopop US$14.99 July 6
Fire Force GN 23Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6
Futaribeya: A Room for Two GN 8Please Tokyopop US$12.99 July 6
Great Pretender GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 6
Her Royal Highness Seems to Be Angry GN 1Please Tokyopop US$12.99 July 6
I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 July 6
Idol Dreams GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 6
Kageki Shojo!! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 6
Laughing Under the Clouds GN 2Please Tokyopop US$12.99 July 6
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 6
Moriarty the Patriot GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 6
Muscles Are Better Than Magic! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 6
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 13Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 6
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 10Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 6
Oresama Teacher GN 29Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 6
Orient GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6
Platinum End GN 13Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 6
Queen's Quality GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 6
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 6
Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 6
Shaman King Omnibus GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$19.99 July 6
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 6
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 6
SUPER HXEROS GN 14Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 6
Undead Unluck GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 6

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
1122: For a Happy Marriage GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6
APOSIMZ GN 7Cite Vertical US$7.99 July 6
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Volume 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 7
BAKEMONOGATARI GN 9Please Vertical US$7.99 July 6
D.Gray-man GN 27Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 6
Dai Dark GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 6
Devilish Darlings Portal Fantasy GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 July 6
Dr. Stone GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 6
Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III: The Stage of Carnage, Shimousa - Seven Duels of Swordmasters GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6
Fire Force GN 23Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6
Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6
Great Pretender GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 6
Guilty GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6
I Love Yuri and I Got Bodyswapped with a Fujoshi! GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 7
Kageki Shojo!! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 6
Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 6
Moriarty the Patriot GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 6
Muscles Are Better Than Magic! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 6
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 6
My Dearest Self with Malice Aforethought GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 6
Platinum End GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 6
Queen's Quality GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 6
Record of Wortenia War GN 11Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 6
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 6
Shaman King The Super Star GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6
Smile Down the Runway GN 19Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6
That's My Atypical Girl GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6
Those Snow White Notes GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6
Undead Unluck GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 6
With the Sheikh in His Harem GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6
Ya Boy Kongming! GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 6

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 6
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 3Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 July 6
I'm in Love with the Villainess Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 July 6
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel Omnibus 2Please J-Novel Club US$22.99 July 6

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Altina the Sword Princess Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 5
Culinary Chronicles of the Court Flower Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 9
Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 7
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 7
My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 9
Record of Wortenia War Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 8
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 8

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Switch, PC gamePlease CAPCOM US$59.99 July 9
The Silver Case 2425 Switch gameCite NIS America US$39.99 July 6
The Silver Case 2425 Deluxe Edition Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork NIS America US$59.99 July 6
Ys IX: Monstrom NOX - Pact Edition Switch gamePlease NIS America US$59.99 July 6

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Digital FanbookPlease J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 6
