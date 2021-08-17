News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 15-21

posted on by Alex Mateo
Deca-Dence anime, Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Certain Magical Index Season 2 Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$34.98 August 17
Deca-Dence BDCite Funimation US$64.98 August 17
Maria Holic Complete Collection BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 August 17

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor Graphic Novel (GN) 12Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 17
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 3Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 August 17
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 17
Asadora! GN 3Please Viz Media US$14.99 August 17
Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun GN 2Please Viz Media US$14.99 August 17
Beauty and the Beast of Paradise Lost GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 17
Bibi & Miyu GN 2Please Udon Entertainment US$19.99 August 17
Blue Period GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 17
Boarding School Juliet GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 17
Cruella: Black, White and Red GNPlease Viz Media US$14.99 August 17
Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! GN 2Please Tokyopop US$10.99 August 17
Destiny Lovers GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 17
The Faraway Paladin Omnibus GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$19.99 August 18
Futabu! Mix GNPlease Fakku US$19.95 August 15
Go With the Clouds: North by Northwest GN 5Please Vertical US$13.95 August 17
Golden Kamuy GN 23Please Viz Media US$12.99 August 17
I Belong to the Baddest Girl at School GN 1Please One Peace US$12.95 August 17
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 17
Magical Angel Creamy Mami and the Spoiled Princess GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 17
Metamorphosis GNPlease Fakku US$19.95 August 17
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 16Please Viz Media US$14.99 August 17
The Reprise of the Spear Hero GN 5Please One Peace US$11.95 August 17
School Zone Girls GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 17
Sensor GN (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 August 17
Shiori's Diary GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 17
Slow Life In Another World (I Wish!) GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 17
Superwomen in Love! Honey Trap and Rapid Rabbit GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 17
That Wolf-Boy is Mine! Omnibus GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$14.99 August 17
Thigh High: Reiwa Hanamaru Academy GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 17
Urusei Yatsura GN 11Please Viz Media US$19.99 August 17
Yokai Girls GN 14Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 17
Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead GN 3Please Viz Media US$12.99 August 17

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 17
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 3Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 August 17
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$9.99 August 17
Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun GN 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 August 17
Beauty and the Beast of Paradise Lost GN 7Please Seven Seas US$10.99 August 17
Blue Lock GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 17
Blue Period GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 17
Cells NOT at Work! GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 17
Cruella: Black, White and Red GNPlease Viz Media US$10.99 August 17
The Decagon House Murders GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 17
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$7.99 August 17
Go With the Clouds: North by Northwest GN 3Please Vertical US$10.99 August 17
Golden Kamuy GN 23Please Viz Media US$8.99 August 17
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 17
Magical Angel Creamy Mami and the Spoiled Princess GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 17
Nina the Starry Bride GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 17
School Zone Girls GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 17
Sensor GNPlease Viz Media US$13.99 August 17
Shiori's Diary GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 17
Slow Life In Another World (I Wish!) GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 17
Superwomen in Love! Honey Trap and Rapid Rabbit GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 17
Thigh High: Reiwa Hanamaru Academy GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 17
Undead Girl Murder Farce GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 17
Urusei Yatsura GN 11Please Viz Media US$13.99 August 17
Will It Be the World or Her? GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 17
Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead GN 3Please Viz Media US$8.99 August 17

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 17
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 August 18
Baccano! Novel 17 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$19.99 August 17
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 6.5Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 17
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 August 18
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 17Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 August 18
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 17
Otherside Picnic Omnibus Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$22.99 August 18
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 August 18

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 17
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 August 18
Baccano! Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$9.99 August 17
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 6.5Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 17
Can Someone Please Explain What’s Going On?! Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 August 16
The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 19
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 19
Mapping: The Trash-Tier Skill That Got Me Into a Top-Tier Party Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 August 16
Otherside Picnic Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 August 18
Reincarnated as the Piggy Duke: This Time I'm Gonna Tell Her How I Feel! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 August 17
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 August 20
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 August 18

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Megumi Hayashibara's The Characters Taught Me Everything BookPlease Yen Press US$19.99 August 17
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 8-14
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives