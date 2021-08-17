News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 15-21
posted on by Alex Mateo
Deca-Dence anime, Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A Certain Magical Index Season 2 Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|August 17
|Deca-Dence BDCite
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|August 17
|Maria Holic Complete Collection BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|August 17
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor Graphic Novel (GN) 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 17
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 17
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 17
|Asadora! GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|August 17
|Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|August 17
|Beauty and the Beast of Paradise Lost GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 17
|Bibi & Miyu GN 2Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$19.99
|August 17
|Blue Period GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 17
|Boarding School Juliet GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 17
|Cruella: Black, White and Red GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|August 17
|Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$10.99
|August 17
|Destiny Lovers GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 17
|The Faraway Paladin Omnibus GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$19.99
|August 18
|Futabu! Mix GNPlease
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|August 15
|Go With the Clouds: North by Northwest GN 5Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|August 17
|Golden Kamuy GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 17
|I Belong to the Baddest Girl at School GN 1Please
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|August 17
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 17
|Magical Angel Creamy Mami and the Spoiled Princess GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 17
|Metamorphosis GNPlease
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|August 17
|Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|August 17
|The Reprise of the Spear Hero GN 5Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|August 17
|School Zone Girls GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 17
|Sensor GN (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|August 17
|Shiori's Diary GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 17
|Slow Life In Another World (I Wish!) GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 17
|Superwomen in Love! Honey Trap and Rapid Rabbit GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 17
|That Wolf-Boy is Mine! Omnibus GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$14.99
|August 17
|Thigh High: Reiwa Hanamaru Academy GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 17
|Urusei Yatsura GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|August 17
|Yokai Girls GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 17
|Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 17
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 17
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 17
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$9.99
|August 17
|Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|August 17
|Beauty and the Beast of Paradise Lost GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$10.99
|August 17
|Blue Lock GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 17
|Blue Period GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 17
|Cells NOT at Work! GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 17
|Cruella: Black, White and Red GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|August 17
|The Decagon House Murders GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 17
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|August 17
|Go With the Clouds: North by Northwest GN 3Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|August 17
|Golden Kamuy GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|August 17
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 17
|Magical Angel Creamy Mami and the Spoiled Princess GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 17
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 17
|School Zone Girls GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 17
|Sensor GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|August 17
|Shiori's Diary GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 17
|Slow Life In Another World (I Wish!) GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 17
|Superwomen in Love! Honey Trap and Rapid Rabbit GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 17
|Thigh High: Reiwa Hanamaru Academy GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 17
|Undead Girl Murder Farce GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 17
|Urusei Yatsura GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|August 17
|Will It Be the World or Her? GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 17
|Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|August 17
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 17
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|August 18
|Baccano! Novel 17 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|August 17
|Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 6.5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 17
|By the Grace of the Gods Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|August 18
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 17Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|August 18
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 17
|Otherside Picnic Omnibus Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$22.99
|August 18
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|August 18
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 17
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|August 18
|Baccano! Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|August 17
|Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 6.5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 17
|Can Someone Please Explain What’s Going On?! Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|August 16
|The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 19
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 19
|Mapping: The Trash-Tier Skill That Got Me Into a Top-Tier Party Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|August 16
|Otherside Picnic Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|August 18
|Reincarnated as the Piggy Duke: This Time I'm Gonna Tell Her How I Feel! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|August 17
|Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|August 20
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|August 18
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Megumi Hayashibara's The Characters Taught Me Everything BookPlease
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|August 17