North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 15-21

Aizawa leaves his students for the day to visit an incarcerated Kurogiri. What they learn is that there's more to Kurogiri than what he appears to be and what we've we thought we knew about the Nomu is just the tip of the iceberg.

― The ANN Aftershow - My Hero Academia Ep 107: What's the Secret Behind the Nomu? Aizawa leaves his students for the day to go with Present Mic to visit an incarcerated Ku...