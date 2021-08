North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 22-28

The series switches gears for My Villain Academia and we finally get the backstory on Shigaraki's frightening power. Multiple plot threads are introduced to show us just how the League of Villains crossed paths with the Meta-Liberation Army. It's a LOT, guys.

