News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 29-September 4

posted on by Alex Mateo
Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song, Vinland Saga anime; Otherside Picnic, Desire Pandora manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song BDPlease Aniplex of America US$49.98 August 31
Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song Limited Edition BDPlease Aniplex of America US$79.98 August 31
Future Robot Daltanious BDPlease Discotek Media US$59.95 August 31
Kakushigoto BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 August 31
KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple Season 1 BDPlease Discotek Media US$59.95 August 31
Lupin the 3rd Part III BDPlease Discotek Media US$79.95 August 31
Mitchiri Neko BDPlease Discotek Media US$19.95 August 31
Vinland Saga BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 August 31

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Butler Graphic Novel (GN) 30Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 31
CALL TO ADVENTURE! Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 31
Cells at Work! GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 31
Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 31
Dead Mount Death Play GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 31
Desire Pandora GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 31
Failed Princesses GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 31
Girl's Shock GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 August 31
Holesome Gals!!! GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 August 31
If Witch, Then Which? GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 31
The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 31
Kin-iro Mosaic GN 11Please Yen Press US$16.99 August 31
Laid-Back Camp GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 31
Land of the Lustrous GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 31
Lil' Leo GNPlease Denpa US$15.95 August 31
Little Miss P GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 31
Otherside Picnic GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$10.99 August 31
Perfect World GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 31
Shaman King Omnibus GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$19.99 August 31
Sweat and Soap GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 31
What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 16Please Vertical US$12.95 August 31

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 September 1
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 September 1
Black Butler GN 30Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 31
Border GN 1 (adult)Please Compass US$6.99 August 31
CALL TO ADVENTURE! Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 31
Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 31
Dead Mount Death Play GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 31
Failed Princesses GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 31
The Faraway Paladin GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 September 1
Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III: The Stage of Carnage, Shimousa - Seven Duels of Swordmasters GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 31
Go with the Clouds, North-by-Northwest GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 31
If Witch, Then Which? GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 31
The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 31
Kin-iro Mosaic GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 31
Laid-Back Camp GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$6.99 August 31
Little Miss P GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 31
Magical Sempai GN 8 (adult)Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 31
Mr. Bride GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 31
ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 31
The Prince's Romance Gambit GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 31
Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 31
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 September 1
A Sign of Affection GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 31
Stellar Witch LIPS GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 31
Sweat and Soap GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 31
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 31
What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 16Please Vertical US$7.99 August 31

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 20Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 31
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Novel 10Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 31
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 7Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 31
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 31
Meikyuu Labyrinth Kingdom: A Tactical Fantasy World Survival Guide Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 31
You Call That Service? Novel 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 31

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Altina the Sword Princess Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 August 30
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 September 1
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 20Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 31
Disciple of the Lich: Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 2
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Novel 10Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 31
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 31
Girls Kingdom Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 August 30
Meikyuu Labyrinth Kingdom: A Tactical Fantasy World Survival Guide Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 31
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 2
The Tales of Marielle Clarac Book: The Holy Crown of Marielle Clarac Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 August 30
You Call That Service? Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 31

