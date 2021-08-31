News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 29-September 4
posted on by Alex Mateo
Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song, Vinland Saga anime; Otherside Picnic, Desire Pandora manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song BDPlease
|Aniplex of America
|US$49.98
|August 31
|Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song Limited Edition BDPlease
|Aniplex of America
|US$79.98
|August 31
|Future Robot Daltanious BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$59.95
|August 31
|Kakushigoto BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|August 31
|KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple Season 1 BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$59.95
|August 31
|Lupin the 3rd Part III BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$79.95
|August 31
|Mitchiri Neko BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$19.95
|August 31
|Vinland Saga BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|August 31
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Black Butler Graphic Novel (GN) 30Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 31
|CALL TO ADVENTURE! Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 31
|Cells at Work! GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 31
|Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 31
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 31
|Desire Pandora GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 31
|Failed Princesses GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 31
|Girl's Shock GN (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|August 31
|Holesome Gals!!! GN (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|August 31
|If Witch, Then Which? GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 31
|The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 31
|Kin-iro Mosaic GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|August 31
|Laid-Back Camp GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 31
|Land of the Lustrous GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 31
|Lil' Leo GNPlease
|Denpa
|US$15.95
|August 31
|Little Miss P GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 31
|Otherside Picnic GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$10.99
|August 31
|Perfect World GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 31
|Shaman King Omnibus GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|August 31
|Sweat and Soap GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 31
|What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 16Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 31
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|September 1
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|September 1
|Black Butler GN 30Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 31
|Border GN 1 (adult)Please
|Compass
|US$6.99
|August 31
|CALL TO ADVENTURE! Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 31
|Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 31
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 31
|Failed Princesses GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 31
|The Faraway Paladin GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|September 1
|Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III: The Stage of Carnage, Shimousa - Seven Duels of Swordmasters GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 31
|Go with the Clouds, North-by-Northwest GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 31
|If Witch, Then Which? GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 31
|The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 31
|Kin-iro Mosaic GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 31
|Laid-Back Camp GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$6.99
|August 31
|Little Miss P GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 31
|Magical Sempai GN 8 (adult)Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 31
|Mr. Bride GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 31
|ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 31
|The Prince's Romance Gambit GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 31
|Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 31
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|September 1
|A Sign of Affection GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 31
|Stellar Witch LIPS GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 31
|Sweat and Soap GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 31
|Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 31
|What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 16Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|August 31
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 31
|Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 31
|The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 31
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 31
|Meikyuu Labyrinth Kingdom: A Tactical Fantasy World Survival Guide Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 31
|You Call That Service? Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 31
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Altina the Sword Princess Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|August 30
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|September 1
|The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 31
|Disciple of the Lich: Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 2
|Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 31
|The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 31
|Girls Kingdom Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|August 30
|Meikyuu Labyrinth Kingdom: A Tactical Fantasy World Survival Guide Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 31
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 2
|The Tales of Marielle Clarac Book: The Holy Crown of Marielle Clarac Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|August 30
|You Call That Service? Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 31