North American Anime, Manga Releases, September 5-11

Last of original cast's final appearance is in Part 6's "Episode 0," to be replaced by Akio Ohtsuka

― The official website for the Lupin the 3rd Part 6 television anime series confirmed on Tuesday that long-time veteran voice actor Kiyoshi Kobayashi is retiring from the Daisuke Jigen role. The anime's "Episode 0," titled "Jidai" (Historical Period) features his last appearance as the character. The e...