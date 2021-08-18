News
Revamped Pokémon Café Remix Puzzle Game Launches in Fall

posted on by Alex Mateo
Trailer revealed for new version of Pokémon Café Mix game

The Pokémon Company International revealed during its live-streamed Pokémon Presents program on Wednesday that the Pokémon Café Mix touch-based puzzle game is getting a revamped version titled Pokémon Café Remix this fall.

Pokémon Café Remix will feature new elements to mix, link, and blast puzzle icons. There will also be new Pokémon, dress-up outfits, and staff development features.

As players link together Pokémon icons to complete puzzles, they recruit Pokémon to help in their cafés. Each Pokémon has a Café Skill to use when completing puzzles. The Golden Acorns in-game currency lets players regain hearts, continue puzzles, and get items.

Pokémon Café Mix launched for Switch, iOS, and Android in June 2020. The free-to-play game includes in-app purchases. The game supports the following languages: Japanese, German, Italian, Korean, Spanish, French, Chinese, and English.

Source: Pokémon Presents stream

