Revamped Pokémon Café Remix Puzzle Game Launches in Fall

Trailer revealed for new version of Pokémon Café Mix game

The Pokémon Company International revealed during its live-streamed Pokémon Presents program on Wednesday that the Pokémon Café Mix touch-based puzzle game is getting a revamped version titled Pokémon Café Remix this fall.

Pokémon Café Remix will feature new elements to mix, link, and blast puzzle icons. There will also be new Pokémon, dress-up outfits, and staff development features.

As players link together Pokémon icons to complete puzzles, they recruit Pokémon to help in their cafés. Each Pokémon has a Café Skill to use when completing puzzles. The Golden Acorns in-game currency lets players regain hearts, continue puzzles, and get items.

Pokémon Café Mix launched for Switch, iOS, and Android in June 2020. The free-to-play game includes in-app purchases. The game supports the following languages: Japanese, German, Italian, Korean, Spanish, French, Chinese, and English.

Source: Pokémon Presents stream