New Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Café Mix Switch Games Announced

The Pokémon Presents streaming presentation announced the New Pokémon Snap , Pokémon Café Mix , and Pokémon Smile games on Wednesday.

Bandai Namco Studios is developing the New Pokémon Snap game for the Nintendo Switch. The game inspired by the 1999 Pokémon Snap game for the Nintendo 64 will let players photograph Pokémon to complete a Pokédex. Players will visit a variety of environments and capture unique Pokémon behaviors.

The Pokémon Café Mix touch-based puzzle game will launch for Switch, iOS, and Android on June 23. The game will support the following languages: Japanese, German, Italian, Korean, Spanish, French, Chinese, and English. The free-to-play game will include in-app purchases.

As players link together Pokémon icons to complete puzzles, they will recruit Pokémon to help in their cafés. Each Pokémon will have a Café Skill to use when completing puzzles. The Golden Acorns in-game currency will let players regain hearts, continue puzzles, and get items.

Additionally, the presentation announced the Pokémon Smile children's game for iOS and Android devices. The game will encourage young children to brush their teeth. As they brush their teeth, players will defeat bacteria and reveal Pokémon to catch. The smartphone game will not include in-app purchases.

The presentation announced that the Pokémon Victini will join Niantic 's Pokémon GO game this year. "A new take" on Mega Evolution will also debut in the smartphone game this year. Galarian Farfetch'd debuted in the game during the presentation.

"The Isle of Armor," the first of two expansions for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Nintendo Switch role-playing games, launched during the presentation. To mark the release, players can battle Zeraora in Max Raid Battles from June 17 to 28. If 1 million players win the Max Raid Battle during the event period, all players will be able to receive Shiny Zeraora.

The Pokémon Company will hold another Pokémon Presents streaming program on June 24.

"The Crown Tundra," the second of two expansions for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield is slated to launch this fall. The Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide for the Switch on November 15.

