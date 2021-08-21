News
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime Season 2 Unveils 4 New Cast Members
posted on by Egan Loo
Masaaki Mizunaka, Yūsuke Kobayashi, Rikiya Koyama, Akira Ishida join season's 2nd half
The live-streamed program for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime announced on Saturday four new cast members for the second part of the second season:
Masaaki Mizunaka as Roy Valentin
Yūsuke Kobayashi as Dino
Rikiya Koyama as Dagruel
Akira Ishida as Guy Crimson
The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) then premiered on Tokyo MX on April 6 at 11:00 p.m. JST. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season begin last month — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise this year.
Source: Comic Natalie