Maki Enjōji's Tsumari Sukitte Iitain dakedo Manga Gets Live-Action Series

TV Tokyo announced on Sunday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji 's Tsumari Sukitte Iitain dakedo, (I Mean, I Want to Say I Like You But,) manga. Sakurako Ōhara (left in image below) will play Chitose in the series, while Kaito Sakurai (right) will play Sena Fujishiro. The series will premiere in TV Tokyo 's Drama Paravi programming block on October 6, but will premiere first on the Paravi streaming service on September 29.

Takayoshi Tanazawa, Juntarō Kobayashi, and Ichirō Shimada are directing the series, with scripts by Mika Umeda.

The manga centers on Chitose, a manager at a talent management agency who has an iron will built from a childhood of bullying. She is assigned to Sena Fujishiro, a popular actor who has earned a name on the big screen, but is secretly a womanizing liar in his private life.

Enjōji launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine in June 2019, and ended it on January 8. Shogakukan published the manga's third and final compiled book volume on March 10.

Enjōji ( SP x Baby , Happy Marriage!? ) launched the An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga in Petit Comic in February 2016, and ended the series in January 2019. Shogakukan published seven volumes for the manga. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it released the seventh volume on April 6. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation that aired in January to March 2020.

Viz Media released all 10 volumes of Enjōji's Happy Marriage!? manga series in North America, as well as both volumes of Enjōji's SP Baby manga. Happy Marriage!? inspired a live-action series in 2016.

