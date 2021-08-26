Bravely Default II Game Gets Steam Release on September 2

Game launched for Switch on February 26

Square Enix announced on Thursday that it will release the Bravely Default II game for PC via Steam on September 2. The company streamed a trailer:

The game launched for the Nintendo Switch on February 26.

Square Enix released the original Bravely Default: Flying Fairy game for the Nintendo 3DS in October 2012. An enhanced version of the game, titled Bravely Default: For the Sequel in Japan, shipped in Japan on the Nintendo 3DS in December 2013 and in North America in February 2014.

Square Enix released the Bravely Second: End Layer Nintendo 3DS sequel game in Japan in April 2015, in Europe in February 2016, and in North America in April 2016.

Square Enix will release the Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights game for iOS and Android devices.

Octopath Traveler , Square Enix 's original role-playing game project for the Switch, shipped worldwide in July 2018. The same team who worked on the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler .