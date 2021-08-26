News
Bravely Default II Game Gets Steam Release on September 2
posted on by Alex Mateo
Square Enix announced on Thursday that it will release the Bravely Default II game for PC via Steam on September 2. The company streamed a trailer:
The game launched for the Nintendo Switch on February 26.
Square Enix released the original Bravely Default: Flying Fairy game for the Nintendo 3DS in October 2012. An enhanced version of the game, titled Bravely Default: For the Sequel in Japan, shipped in Japan on the Nintendo 3DS in December 2013 and in North America in February 2014.
Square Enix released the Bravely Second: End Layer Nintendo 3DS sequel game in Japan in April 2015, in Europe in February 2016, and in North America in April 2016.
Square Enix will release the Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights game for iOS and Android devices.
Octopath Traveler, Square Enix's original role-playing game project for the Switch, shipped worldwide in July 2018. The same team who worked on the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler.