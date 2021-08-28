Yugo Ishikawa's Babel Manga Ends

Manga based on classic Hakkenden novel launched in December 2017

This year's 18th digital issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine published the final chapter of Yugo Ishikawa 's Babel manga on Friday. Shogakukan will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on September 30, and will publish the 10th and final volume on October 29.

The manga is based on the classic Japanese novel Nansō Satomi Hakkenden , which begins with Fusehime and her dog husband's deaths at the hands of Fusehime's former fiancée. Years later, eight young warriors — all bearing the word "dog" in their surnames — gather together to fight for justice.

Ishikawa launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in December 2017. The manga transferred to the digital version of the magazine exclusively in September 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on March 30.

Ishikawa's Yoiko manga inspired a television anime adaptation that aired from 1998 to 1999. His Kappa no Kaikata manga also inspired a television anime series of shorts that aired in 2004, and his Fighting Beauty Wulong manga inspired a television anime series that aired from 2005 to 2006.

Ishikawa launched the Wonderland manga in Big Comic Superior in April 2015, right after he ended his Sprite serialization after six years. Wonderland ended in October 2017, two months before Ishikawa launched Babel . Shogakukan published six compiled book volumes for the Wonderland manga. Seven Seas Entertainment released the series in English.