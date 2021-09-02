Live-Action Dōse Mō Nigerarenai Series Adds 3 Cast Members

Kōdai Asaka, Takuya Kusakawa, Nicole Ishida join September 16 workplace romance

The official website for the live-action series of Kazumi Kazui 's Dōse Mō Nigerarenai (Not Like I Can Run Away) manga revealed three new cast members for the series on Tuesday. The new cast members include:

Kōdai Asaka as Kaoru Fukasawa



Takuya Kusakawa as Takehiko Amari



Nicole Ishida as Sayaka Urae





The series will star Jin Shirasu and Mayū Yokota as protagonists Takumi Sakisaka and Naho Nodakuchi, respectively.

Yō Kawahara is directing the series, and is also penning the scripts with Yuna Suzuki. The series will premiere on MBS and TV Kannagawa on September 16; on Chiba TV on September 17; and on TV Saitama , Tochigi TV , and Gunma TV on September 23.

The manga centers on a design company, and the relationship that begins with the company's president and a part-time worker. Takumi Sakisaka, the company's president, maintains an irresponsible playboy image, but is an award-winning designer. Naho Nodakuchi is a regular, straight-laced woman who is working a part-time job at the company.

Kazui launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine in July 2011, and ended it in July 2015. Shogakukan published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga will have a new side story chapter in the October issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine on September 8.

Kazui drew the manga adaptation for Kyoichi Katayama 's Socrates in Love novel in 2004. Viz Media published both the novel and manga in English in 2005.

