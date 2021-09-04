Arc System Works Reveals Kunio-kun no Sangokushi da yo: Zeiin Shūgō! Game

A+ Games develops latest work in Kunio-kun franchise

Arc System Works revealed the latest game in the Nekketsu Kо̄ha Kunio-kun franchise on Saturday, titled Kunio-kun no Sangokushi da yo: Zeiin Shūgō! (It's Kunio's Record of the Three Kingdoms: Everyone Assemble!). A+ Games ( Kill la Kill The Game: IF, Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time ) is developing the game.

Arc System Works had revealed a year-long 35th anniversary project for the series in May, stating there would be new games, related projects, and collaborations for the franchise.

Technos Japan released the first game in the Kunio-kun series in May 1986, and the series has had numerous installments since then. Some of the games in the series were localized in the West with altered titles, visuals, and stories, resulting in such titles as River City Ransom , Renegade , and Crash 'n' the Boys: Street Challenge .

Arc System Works acquired the rights to a number of Technos Japan games — including Double Dragon, Super Dodge Ball, River City Ransom , and Kunio-kun games — in June 2015. The company released Kunio-kun: The World Classics Collection , a collection of games in the Kunio-kun franchise, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch, in December 2018. The River City Girls spinoff game debuted in September 2019.

Source: 4Gamer (早苗月 ハンバーグ食べ男)