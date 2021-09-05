Nichijō's Keiichi Arawi Listed as Launching New Manga on September 10

The e-hon digital retailer in its listing for the October issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Gessan ) lists that Keiichi Arawi will launch a new manga titled Amemiya-san in the issue. The magazine ships on September 10.

Gessan 's official website is currently teasing that the October issue will launch a new manga from "that everyday ("nichijō") comedy master," but it does not list a title or author.

Arawi launched the CITY manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2016, and ended the series in February. Kodansha published the 13th and final volume on April 23. Vertical is publishing the manga in English.

Arawi previously drew the Nichijou and Helvetica Standard manga, both of which Vertical also released in English. Both of them inspired the Nichijō TV anime by Kyoto Animation in 2011, which draws from stories in both manga. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.



Source: e-hon