Atasha Kawajiri Kodama Da Yo Daily Life Essay Manga Gets Anime in January

Kodama Kawajiri's Atasha Kawajiri Kodama Da Yo: Dangerous Hacker no Tadareta Seikatsu manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in January 2022 within the EXITV~FOD no Shinsaku Meisaku wo Pon! Pon! Misemakuri!!~ variety program on Fuji TV . Lapin Track ( Sarazanmai , Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ) is animating Atasha Kawajiri Kodama Da Yo. Kawajiri commemorated the announcement with illustrations:

The essay manga depicts the lazy, unhealthy daily life of Kawajiri, who loves alcohol and anything greasy, salty, or sweet.

The anime will stream on FOD, TVer, and GyaO! after its television broadcast.

Kawajiri's manga debuted on Twitter in 2020, and his account has since garnered over 290,000 followers. Kadokawa will publish the manga's first compiled book volume on November 5.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kodama Kawajiri's Twitter account