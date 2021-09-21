El Shaddai Game Developer Recruits Programmer for Switch Port

Game released PC port on September 2

Game developer Crim's president Sawaki Takeyasu announced last week that he is currently seeking a programmer to assist with a planned Switch port for the El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron game. The port is specifically of the game's recent PC release via Steam .

The game shipped for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in Japan in April 2011, followed by a North American release in August 2011 and a European release in September 2011. The El Shaddai Social Battle game for Android devices launched in 2012. Takeyasu acquired all intellectual property rights for the game from Ignition Entertainment in May 2013, and the El Shaddai Coin&Epic Android and iOS game launched in August 2013.

The PC version released via Steam on September 2.

Source: Sawaki Takeyasu's Twitter account (link 2) via Hachima Kikō