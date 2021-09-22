Choujin X Manga by Tokyo Ghoul's Sui Ishida Gets Serialization in Young Jump on October 14

This year's 43rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Sui Ishida 's Choujin X manga will also begin serializing in the magazine beginning with the 46th issue on October 14. The manga already serializes on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump manga website.

Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website are both publishing the manga in English digitally as chapters are released in Japan. Viz Media describes the manga with the tagline, "Sometimes to fight a monster, you must become one!"

Ishida launched the manga on Tonari no Young Jump on May 10. Ishida revealed on Twitter that he will release the manga's chapters according to his own schedule.

Ishida serialized Tokyo Ghoul in Weekly Young Jump from 2011 to 2014, and then serialized Tokyo Ghoul:re from 2014 until July 2018. Viz Media released the manga series in North America.

The Tokyo Ghoul anime aired in 2014 and Tokyo Ghoul √A aired in 2015. The first season of the Tokyo Ghoul:re anime premiered in April 2018, and the second season premiered in October 2018.