Kemono Jihen's Shō Aimoto Pens 1-Shot Spinoff of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6

"Fujiko no Kimyō na Shoseijutsu" manga debuts on December 18

The official Twitter account for Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise confirmed on Thursday that Shō Aimoto will draw "Fujiko no Kimyō na Shoseijutsu ~Whitesnake no Gosan~" (Fujiko's Bizarre Wisdom ~Whitesnake's Miscalculation~), a one-shot spinoff manga of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean manga, in the January issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on December 18.

Aimoto is the author of the Kemono Jihen manga. Aimoto launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2016. The manga's 15th volume shipped on November 4. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on January 10.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is the sixth part of Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, and it continues the story from the previous entries. The Stone Ocean arc of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga ran from 1999 to 2003, and has 17 volumes, consisting of volumes 64 through 80 of the overall manga.

The manga is inspiring an upcoming anime series. Netflix will debut 12 episodes for the anime on December 1. The anime will also air on television in Japan starting in January on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 .