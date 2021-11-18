LiSA's New Demon Slayer Song Wins Japan Record Awards' Song of the Year

The 63rd Japan Record Awards announced on Friday that LiSA 's "Akeboshi" song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc anime was named one of the Songs of the Year. Other artists with Songs of the Year awards include Junretsu ("Kimi ga Soba na Iru Kara"), Nogizaka46 ("Gomen ne Fingers crossed"), Da-iCE ("CITRUS"), NiziU ("Take a picture"), DA PUMP ("Dream on the street"), AKB48 ("Ne mo Ha mo Rumor"), Daichi Miura ("Backwards"), Kiyoshi Hikawa ("Happy!"), and Awesome City Club ("Wasurena").

Ado, Bank Band , Takashi Matsumoto , and YOASOBI earned the Special Achievement Awards, which honor people or works that have garnered widespread attention or captured the zeitgeist. MISIA was recognized for Best Vocal Performance. INI, TAEKO, Macaroni Enpitsu , and Ruka Mochizuki were named New Artists of the Year.

Among the latest recepients of the Special Lifetime Achievement Awards are the late Makoto Kawaguchi , the late Asei Kobayashi , and the late Koichi Sugiyama .

The award ceremony will be held on December 30 and will air in Japan on TBS .

"Akeboshi" is the opening theme song for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , the seven-episode television anime version of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga's Mugen Train arc, also seen in the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film. It is the year's most downloaded digital single by a female artist in its first week, with with 75,630 downloads in its first week. The single debuted digitally on October 18, and will ship in a double A-side physical release on November 17 alongside the song "Shirogane," LiSA 's ending theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc anime.