Turn A Gundam, Gatchaman Theme Song Composer Asei Kobayashi Passes Away at 88

Commercial and anime theme song composer Asei Kobayashi passed away on May 30 from heart failure. He was 88.

Kobayashi is from Tokyo, and he graduated from Keio University. He studied under composer Tadashi Hattori . He became well known after a 1961 jingle for apparel maker Renown Inc. He later composed music for commercials for companies such as Hitachi Ltd., SUNTORY , Meiji Co., and Bridgestone Corp.

He also composed the 1975 hit "Kita no Yado kara" for enka singer Harumi Miyako .

Kobayashi also starred in the live-action television series Terauchi Kantaro Ikka .

In anime, he composed the theme songs or music for Mahōtsukai Sally , Himitsu no Akko-chan , Turn A Gundam , Gatchaman , Time Patrol Bon , Ōkami Shōnen Ken , Manga Nihon Mukashi Banashi , Dororon Enma-kun , Angie Girl , Asari-chan Ai no Marchen Shōjo , Hana no Ko Lunlun , King of Beasts Golion ( Voltron ), Voltus 5 , and Kick no Oni , among others.

Image via Asei Kobayashi 's website

Sources: The Mainichi, NHK