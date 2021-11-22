Funimation Reveals Talentless Nana Anime's English Dub Cast

Funimation began streaming all 13 episodes of the English dub of the television anime of Looseboy and Iori Furuya 's Talentless Nana ( Munō na Nana ) manga on Sunday. The cast includes:

Michael Sinterniklaas produced the dub at NYAV Post . Kevin T. Collins was the ADR voice director along with Madeline Heil . Stephanie Sheh was the casting director. Laura Stahl supervised the scripts. Chelsey Cohen was the audio engineer, Juliana Henao Mesa the Recording Engineer , and Jordan Fox the audio editor. Jonathan Abarca was in charge of mixing. Rachel Slotky was the production supervisor. Zoe Martin and Clark Cheng served as production assistants.

Funimation began streaming the anime in October 2020, the same month the anime premiered in Japan.

Additionally, a "mini anime" episode with an "academy x ingenuity x suspense story" also streamed online every week on the main anime's website and Twitter account.

Crunchyroll is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

An academy on an island in unnavigable waters. There, students trained tirelessly, to fight back against the enemies of humanity. The protagonist, a student newly transferred there, also sets out with the intention of eradicating all enemies of humankind. An unpredictable, intellectual suspense story of justice and evil.

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Tokyo Majin ) directed the anime at Bridge . Fumihiko Shimo ( Air , Kanon , Clannad ) was in charge of the series scripts. Satohiko Sano ( Heybot! , Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun ) designed the characters.

Yasuharu Takanashi ( Team-MAX ) composed the music at Nippon Columbia . Miyu Tomita sang the opening theme song "Broken Sky," and Chiai Fujikawa sang the ending theme song "Bakemono to Yobarete" (Known as a Monster).

Yuji Shibata designed the props. Masaaki Kawaguchi directed the art, and Ken Kawai is credited with art design. Yukiko Ario was the color key artist. Teruyuki Kawase was the compositing director of photography, and Toshio Henmi was in charge of editing. Hiroto Morishita directed the sound, and Noriko Izumo handled the sound effects.

Looseboy and Furuya launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in May 2016. Square Enix published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on June 11.