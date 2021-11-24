Lapis Re:LiGHTs Game's New Promo Video Streamed

Game in "magic x idol" multimedia project launches in December

The official YouTube channel for KLab and Kadokawa 's "Magic x Idol" multimedia project Lapis Re:LiGHTs began streaming a new promotional video for the franchise's upcoming smartphone game on Sunday. The game will launch in December.

The franchise inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The theme of the project is in its full title, Lapis Re:LiGHTs ~Kono Sekai no Idol wa Mahō ga Tsukaeru~ (The idols in this world can use magic). "Asa no Hajime" is writing the scenario, and U35 is designing the characters. Yoshitaka Murayama is collaborating on the worldview setting, and Zuji is providing concept art.

Aside from the anime and game, the franchise is also inspiring novels and live events. Artist Hiroichi ( High School DxD: Asia & Koneko's Secret Contract!? ) and Shingo Nagai launched a manga for the franchise in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in October 2019 and ended the manga in January.